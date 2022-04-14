Fade Wallet Token (FWT) Tokenomics
FadeWallet is an innovative custodial crypto wallet aimed at providing users with a convenient, secure, and functional tool for managing their cryptocurrency assets. The project's main features include:
Key Features: Cross-chain swaps: Instant and easy cryptocurrency exchanges across different blockchains without the need for centralized exchanges. Risk Score System: An integrated risk assessment system for transactions to ensure user safety. Referral Program: A well-designed reward system for referring new users, benefiting both the referrer and the referred users. Fee Payments with FWT Token: The native FWT token allows users to pay transaction fees with a 30% discount. Telegram Integration: The ability to send cryptocurrency via Telegram usernames, simplifying the transfer process. P2P Platform: Enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly with each other. Future Features: Including staking, futures trading, and more to expand user capabilities.
Fade Wallet Token (FWT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fade Wallet Token (FWT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FWT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FWT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
