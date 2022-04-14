Edog (EDOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Edog (EDOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EDOG is a community-focused fair-launch meme coin on Aptos. EDOG is designed purely for entertainment purposes, with no intrinsic value or practical utility. Its value is driven by speculation, market trends, and community hype, similar to other memecoins in the market. EDOG was launch through uptos platform as a fair launch and then listed on Liquidswap. Its growth is fueled by the active participation and support of its token holders.

Market Cap: $ 9.25K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.25K
All-Time High: $ 0.01172022
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Understanding the tokenomics of Edog (EDOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

