Curio Gas Token (CGT) Information Curio Gas Token (CGT) is the main token of the CurioDAO ecosystem and the native base coin in Curio's network - Curio Chain. The CurioDAO ecosystem includes its multi-chain products (dApps) such as Real-world Assets Tokenization Launchpad, Capital DEX (AMM DEX), and RollApp NFT Launchpad. Curio Chain is an application-specific blockchain (AppChain) of the hybrid real-world asset tokenization system by CurioDAO. The Curio Chain, built as a parachain based on Substrate and connected to the Kusama network, brings CurioDAO products into the Polkadot ecosystem and implements innovative features such as improved governance mechanism - OpenGov, and EVM-compatibility for dApps by CurioDAO. Official Website: https://capitaldex.exchange/ Buy CGT Now!

Curio Gas Token (CGT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Curio Gas Token (CGT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 108.97K $ 108.97K $ 108.97K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 108.97K $ 108.97K $ 108.97K All-Time High: $ 0.067604 $ 0.067604 $ 0.067604 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00108969 $ 0.00108969 $ 0.00108969 Learn more about Curio Gas Token (CGT) price

Curio Gas Token (CGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Curio Gas Token (CGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CGT's tokenomics, explore CGT token's live price!

