Curio Gas Token Price (CGT)
The live price of Curio Gas Token (CGT) today is 0.00314513 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 314.51K USD. CGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Curio Gas Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Curio Gas Token price change within the day is -3.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Curio Gas Token to USD was $ -0.000118392963040698.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Curio Gas Token to USD was $ -0.0008428743.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Curio Gas Token to USD was $ -0.0011891601.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Curio Gas Token to USD was $ -0.005990283635024021.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000118392963040698
|-3.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008428743
|-26.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011891601
|-37.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005990283635024021
|-65.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Curio Gas Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-3.62%
+0.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Curio Gas Token (CGT) is the main token of the CurioDAO ecosystem and the native base coin in Curio's network - Curio Chain. The CurioDAO ecosystem includes its multi-chain products (dApps) such as Real-world Assets Tokenization Launchpad, Capital DEX (AMM DEX), and RollApp NFT Launchpad. Curio Chain is an application-specific blockchain (AppChain) of the hybrid real-world asset tokenization system by CurioDAO. The Curio Chain, built as a parachain based on Substrate and connected to the Kusama network, brings CurioDAO products into the Polkadot ecosystem and implements innovative features such as improved governance mechanism - OpenGov, and EVM-compatibility for dApps by CurioDAO.
|1 CGT to VND
₫80.64427833
|1 CGT to AUD
A$0.0049378541
|1 CGT to GBP
￡0.0023588475
|1 CGT to EUR
€0.0027677144
|1 CGT to USD
$0.00314513
