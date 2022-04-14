Ctrl (CTRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ctrl (CTRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ctrl (CTRL) Information Ctrl (fka XDEFI Wallet) is the world's most powerful crypto wallet. Secure, easy-to-use and supports more than 2100 blockchains. Ctrl (fka XDEFI Wallet) is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across more than 34 blockchains in a single interface. Being a non-custodial wallet, users are in complete control of the coins and tokens and CTRL does not have access to seed phrases. As an alternative to Metamask, CTRL can be used to interact with decentralized finance applications, view NFT collections, swaps, and bridging. Official Website: https://ctrl.xyz

Ctrl (CTRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ctrl (CTRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.25M Total Supply: $ 240.00M Circulating Supply: $ 240.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.25M All-Time High: $ 0.097066 All-Time Low: $ 0.00660745 Current Price: $ 0.01769016 Learn more about Ctrl (CTRL) price

Ctrl (CTRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ctrl (CTRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CTRL Price Prediction Want to know where CTRL might be heading? Our CTRL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

