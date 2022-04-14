Coded (CODED) Information

Coded is a memecoin on Solana blockchain.

The ticker 'Coded' is one of the most used phrases in the crypto community.

The meme is a cat with sunglasses behind a laptop appearing to be coding with green code as background.

The ticker is massively memable as everything and every message can be seen as coded. The phrase 'It's coded' is already used massively by the coded community and can be seen everywhere on X.