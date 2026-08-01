Cloud Price Today

The live Cloud (CLOUD) price today is $ 0.02158933, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLOUD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02158933 per CLOUD.

Cloud currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,160,423, with a circulating supply of 609.57M CLOUD. During the last 24 hours, CLOUD traded between $ 0.02148613 (low) and $ 0.02162308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.625172, while the all-time low was $ 0.01277256.

In short-term performance, CLOUD moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.92K.

Cloud (CLOUD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.16M$ 13.16M $ 13.16M Volume (24H) $ 50.92K$ 50.92K $ 50.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.59M$ 21.59M $ 21.59M Circulation Supply 609.57M 609.57M 609.57M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cloud is $ 13.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.92K. The circulating supply of CLOUD is 609.57M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.59M.