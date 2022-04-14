Chi Protocol (CHI) Tokenomics
Chi is the world's first scalable stablecoin protocol backed by LSTs, and powered by two tokens: CHI and USC. USC, a stablecoin, designed for scalability, censorship resistance, and embedded yield. CHI, the governance token, earns real LST yield, undergoes token burns in specific conditions, and contributes to decentralized governance through locking mechanisms, providing boosted LST rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Chi Protocol (CHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.