Captain Ethereum ($Captain) is an ERC-20 memecoin launched in February 2025 and inspired by the official mascot of the ETHDenver conference, affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation. The project introduces Captain Ethereum and the Regenerates, characters in a narrative-driven world called the Etherverse. Through daily original memes, videos, and lore, the Etherverse explores themes from web3 culture. Real-world mascots debuted at ETHDenver 2025, and branding has been confirmed for ETHDenver 2026. The token features a fixed supply, a renounced contract, and permanently locked and burned liquidity. Captain Ethereum blends symbolic storytelling, grassroots meme culture, and Ethereum community heritage into an evolving cultural project.
Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAPTAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAPTAIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
