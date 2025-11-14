Captain Ethereum ($Captain) is an ERC-20 memecoin launched in February 2025 and inspired by the official mascot of the ETHDenver conference, affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation. The project introduces Captain Ethereum and the Regenerates, characters in a narrative-driven world called the Etherverse. Through daily original memes, videos, and lore, the Etherverse explores themes from web3 culture. Real-world mascots debuted at ETHDenver 2025, and branding has been confirmed for ETHDenver 2026. The token features a fixed supply, a renounced contract, and permanently locked and burned liquidity. Captain Ethereum blends symbolic storytelling, grassroots meme culture, and Ethereum community heritage into an evolving cultural project.