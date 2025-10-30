Caesar (CAESAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01052458 $ 0.01052458 $ 0.01052458 24H Low $ 0.01225799 $ 0.01225799 $ 0.01225799 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01052458$ 0.01052458 $ 0.01052458 24H High $ 0.01225799$ 0.01225799 $ 0.01225799 All Time High $ 0.02986281$ 0.02986281 $ 0.02986281 Lowest Price $ 0.00704573$ 0.00704573 $ 0.00704573 Price Change (1H) -2.86% Price Change (1D) -11.69% Price Change (7D) -2.65% Price Change (7D) -2.65%

Caesar (CAESAR) real-time price is $0.010564. Over the past 24 hours, CAESAR traded between a low of $ 0.01052458 and a high of $ 0.01225799, showing active market volatility. CAESAR's all-time high price is $ 0.02986281, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00704573.

In terms of short-term performance, CAESAR has changed by -2.86% over the past hour, -11.69% over 24 hours, and -2.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caesar (CAESAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.56M$ 10.56M $ 10.56M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.56M$ 10.56M $ 10.56M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,912.0590237 999,999,912.0590237 999,999,912.0590237

The current Market Cap of Caesar is $ 10.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAESAR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999912.0590237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.56M.