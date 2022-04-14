Bruh (BRUH) Tokenomics
Bruh (BRUH) Information
Meet $BRUH, a green monster who's tired of the hype, the pumps, and the inevitable dumps. Unlike other tokens, $BRUH doesn't care about the moon or lambos. In fact, $BRUH doesn't care about much at all. He's seen the meme tokens come and go, watched as their value bled to zero, and he's had enough. So, what does $BRUH do? He launches his own token, of course. Powered by the iconic Mike Wazowski $BRUH face, $BRUH is here to spread a different kind of energy—a laid-back, "whatever" attitude that's refreshingly honest in a space filled with overzealous optimism. This isn't about creating the next big thing; it's about embracing the $BRUH moments in life, those times when you just want to throw your hands up and say, "Bruh."
Bruh (BRUH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bruh (BRUH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Bruh (BRUH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bruh (BRUH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRUH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRUH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BRUH's tokenomics
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.