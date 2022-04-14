Discover key insights into Browser DAO (BROWSER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Browser DAO (BROWSER) Information

Empowering autonomous browser agents on Solana

Vision: To control the web's most powerful autonomous browser agents through a decentralised token economy.

$BROWSER is the utility token powering innovation in browser automation on Solana. By enabling governance, advanced tools, and sustainable tokenomics, we're paving the way for the future of AI-driven web automation.

The DAO controls 30% of supply post-burn and engages in transparent decision-making to align with community goals. Staking and reserves provide mechanisms to incentivise the marketplace.