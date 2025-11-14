The viral “Bitcoin Bob” video is the earliest animated explainer about Bitcoin on YouTube—around 2010. It featured an Xtranormal-made cartoon with two characters, Bob and his friend , casually chatting about what Bitcoin is. It’s often titled something like “What is a Bitcoin?” and has become legendary among early crypto educators.

Here’s what makes BOTCOIN BOB special: • The video was uploaded around November 10, 2010, right when Satoshi was still posting on Bitcointalk—each coin was worth around $0.30. • It features Bob encouraging viewers to “buy Bitcoin”—making him one of the earliest mascot-like figures in the crypto world .