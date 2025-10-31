Bitcoin Bob (₿O₿) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.03776657$ 0.03776657 $ 0.03776657 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +4.93% Price Change (7D) +4.93%

Bitcoin Bob (₿O₿) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ₿O₿ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ₿O₿'s all-time high price is $ 0.03776657, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ₿O₿ has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +4.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitcoin Bob (₿O₿) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.17K$ 10.17K $ 10.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.17K$ 10.17K $ 10.17K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Bob is $ 10.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ₿O₿ is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.17K.