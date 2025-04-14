Roam Logo

Roam Price(ROAM)

USD

Roam (ROAM) Live Price Chart

$0.2575
$0.2575$0.2575
+1.57%(1D)

ROAM Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Roam (ROAM) today is 0.2577 USD with a current market cap of $ 73.95M USD. ROAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Roam Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.27M USD
- Roam price change within the day is +1.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 286.98M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ROAM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROAM price information.

ROAM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Roam for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00398+1.57%
30 Days$ +0.1173+83.54%
60 Days$ +0.2077+415.40%
90 Days$ +0.2077+415.40%
Roam Price Change Today

Today, ROAM recorded a change of $ +0.00398 (+1.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Roam 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1173 (+83.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Roam 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROAM saw a change of $ +0.2077 (+415.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Roam 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2077 (+415.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ROAM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Roam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.238
$ 0.238$ 0.238

$ 0.266
$ 0.266$ 0.266

$ 1.0746
$ 1.0746$ 1.0746

-0.62%

+1.57%

+27.70%

ROAM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 73.95M
$ 73.95M$ 73.95M

$ 2.27M
$ 2.27M$ 2.27M

286.98M
286.98M 286.98M

What is Roam (ROAM)

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Roam is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Roam investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ROAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Roam on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Roam buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Roam Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Roam, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Roam price prediction page.

Roam Price History

Tracing ROAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Roam price history page.

How to buy Roam (ROAM)

Looking for how to buy Roam? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Roam on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ROAM to Local Currencies

1 ROAM to VND
6,607.6857
1 ROAM to AUD
A$0.407166
1 ROAM to GBP
0.193275
1 ROAM to EUR
0.224199
1 ROAM to USD
$0.2577
1 ROAM to MYR
RM1.136457
1 ROAM to TRY
9.805485
1 ROAM to JPY
¥36.861408
1 ROAM to RUB
21.244788
1 ROAM to INR
22.154469
1 ROAM to IDR
Rp4,294.998282
1 ROAM to KRW
366.049965
1 ROAM to PHP
14.683746
1 ROAM to EGP
￡E.13.129815
1 ROAM to BRL
R$1.510122
1 ROAM to CAD
C$0.355626
1 ROAM to BDT
31.307973
1 ROAM to NGN
413.642001
1 ROAM to UAH
10.637856
1 ROAM to VES
Bs18.2967
1 ROAM to PKR
Rs72.28485
1 ROAM to KZT
133.452522
1 ROAM to THB
฿8.635527
1 ROAM to TWD
NT$8.346903
1 ROAM to AED
د.إ0.945759
1 ROAM to CHF
Fr0.208737
1 ROAM to HKD
HK$1.997175
1 ROAM to MAD
.د.م2.386302
1 ROAM to MXN
$5.195232

Roam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Roam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Roam Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Roam

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ROAM
USD

1 ROAM = 0.2577 USD

Trade

ROAMUSDT
$0.2577
$0.2577$0.2577
+4.16%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee