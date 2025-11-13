The Punkvism project is a community web3 platform that combines the resistance spirit of punk and the execution power of activism. The Punkvism project creates new economic and cultural values by merging digital assets and real assets (RWA) based on the Punky Kongz NFT community. It connects various industries such as real estate, entertainment, healthcare, and games with blockchain technology, and builds a decentralized ecosystem centered on the community through the PVT governance token.