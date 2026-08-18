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The live Play AI price today is 0.001734 GBP.PLAI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PLAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Play AI price today is 0.001734 GBP.PLAI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PLAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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PLAI Price Info

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PLAI Whitepaper

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PLAI Price Forecast

PLAI History

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Play AI Price(PLAI)

1 PLAI to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00126582
￡0.00126582￡0.00126582
-0.45%1D
GBP
Play AI (PLAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:59:07 (UTC+8)

Play AI Price Today

The live Play AI (PLAI) price today is ￡ 0.001734, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001734 per PLAI.

Play AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLAI. During the last 24 hours, PLAI traded between ￡ 0.001733 (low) and ￡ 0.001747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLAI moved -0.18% in the last hour and -2.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.03K.

Play AI (PLAI) Market Information

--
----

￡ 58.03K
￡ 58.03K￡ 58.03K

￡ 1.73M
￡ 1.73M￡ 1.73M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Play AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.03K. The circulating supply of PLAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.73M.

Play AI Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001733
￡ 0.001733￡ 0.001733
24H Low
￡ 0.001747
￡ 0.001747￡ 0.001747
24H High

￡ 0.001733
￡ 0.001733￡ 0.001733

￡ 0.001747
￡ 0.001747￡ 0.001747

--
----

--
----

-0.18%

-0.44%

-2.15%

-2.15%

Play AI (PLAI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Play AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00000572-0.44%
30 Days￡ -0.000126-6.78%
60 Days￡ -0.000086-4.73%
90 Days￡ -0.000192-9.97%
Play AI Price Change Today

Today, PLAI recorded a change of ￡ -0.00000572 (-0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Play AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000126 (-6.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Play AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLAI saw a change of ￡ -0.000086 (-4.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Play AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.000192 (-9.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Play AI (PLAI)?

Check out the Play AI Price History page now.

Analysis for Play AI

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Play AI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Play AI's prices?

PLAI token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Token utility and adoption within the Play AI ecosystem
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Partnership announcements and platform developments
5. AI sector performance and hype
6. Token supply dynamics and tokenomics
7. Regulatory news affecting AI or gaming tokens
8. Community engagement and social media buzz
9. Technical analysis patterns
10. Broader economic conditions

Why do people want to know Play AI's price today?

People want to know Play AI (PLAI) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing market entry/exit points, assessing investment gains/losses, and staying updated on market volatility to capitalize on opportunities or minimize risks.

Price Prediction for Play AI

Play AI (PLAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PLAI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Play AI (PLAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Play AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Play AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PLAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Play AI Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Play AI in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Play AI? Buying PLAI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Play AI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Play AI (PLAI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Play AI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Play AI (PLAI) Guide

What can you do with Play AI

Owning Play AI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Play AI (PLAI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Play AI (PLAI)

Play AI is the orchestration layer for Onchain AI, empowering anyone to create, deploy and monetize powerful AI workflows with a single prompt. It seamlessly operates behind the scenes, connecting apps, x402s, MCPs, and agents to get things done. PLAI token powers the Play AI ecosystem across the Play Hub, Play Studio, Data Collective and the Mad Rims AI glasses, creating a economic flywheel within the network.

Play AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Play AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Play AI Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Base EcosystemCapital Launchpad (Kaito)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Play AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:59:07 (UTC+8)

Play AI (PLAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Play AI

PLAI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PLAI with leverage. Explore PLAI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Play AI (PLAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Play AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PLAI/USDT
￡0.00126655
￡0.00126655￡0.00126655
-0.40%
33.75M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PLAI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

PLAI
PLAI
GBP
GBP

1 PLAI = 0.00126582 GBP