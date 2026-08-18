Play AI Price Today

The live Play AI (PLAI) price today is ￡ 0.001734, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001734 per PLAI.

Play AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLAI. During the last 24 hours, PLAI traded between ￡ 0.001733 (low) and ￡ 0.001747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLAI moved -0.18% in the last hour and -2.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.03K.

Play AI (PLAI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 58.03K￡ 58.03K ￡ 58.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.73M￡ 1.73M ￡ 1.73M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Play AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.03K. The circulating supply of PLAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.73M.