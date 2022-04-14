OraiDEX (ORAIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OraiDEX (ORAIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Information Developed by Oraichain, OraiDEX is a CosmWasm smart contract-based decentralized exchange with multi-chain interoperability & optimal speed. Official Website: https://oraidex.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2d869aE129e308F94Cc47E66eaefb448CEe0d03e Buy ORAIX Now!

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OraiDEX (ORAIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.32M $ 1.32M $ 1.32M All-Time High: $ 0.029 $ 0.029 $ 0.029 All-Time Low: $ 0.000990202693752784 $ 0.000990202693752784 $ 0.000990202693752784 Current Price: $ 0.00132 $ 0.00132 $ 0.00132 Learn more about OraiDEX (ORAIX) price

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OraiDEX (ORAIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORAIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORAIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORAIX's tokenomics, explore ORAIX token's live price!

How to Buy ORAIX Interested in adding OraiDEX (ORAIX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ORAIX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ORAIX on MEXC now!

OraiDEX (ORAIX) Price History Analysing the price history of ORAIX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ORAIX Price History now!

ORAIX Price Prediction Want to know where ORAIX might be heading? Our ORAIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ORAIX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!