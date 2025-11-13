Mitosis (MITO) Tokenomics
Mitosis (MITO) Information
Mitosis is a DeFi protocol that transforms illiquid liquidity positions into programmable, composable building blocks by converting user deposits into Vanilla Assets on the Mitosis Chain, which can then be committed to yield-generating opportunities through Matrix (curated campaigns) or EOL (collective governance-driven allocation). The protocol solves DeFi's liquidity inefficiency problems by aggregating individual deposits to provide collective bargaining power for accessing premium yields previously exclusive to large participants, while enabling position tokens (miAssets/maAssets) to be traded, used as collateral, or combined into sophisticated financial instruments. Through its three-token system (MITO, gMITO, LMITO) and governance mechanisms, Mitosis creates sustainable incentive alignment that democratizes access to superior yields while enabling advanced financial engineering capabilities previously unavailable in decentralized finance.
Mitosis (MITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mitosis (MITO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MITO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Mitosis (MITO) Price History
Analysing the price history of MITO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MITO Price Prediction
Want to know where MITO might be heading? Our MITO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
