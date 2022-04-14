JLaunchpad (JLP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JLaunchpad (JLP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JLaunchpad (JLP) Information A fairlaunch platform that helps blockchain projects launch and expand within the Web3 ecosystem. It is backed by Ting Foundation, UFIN Labs, BingX, and Coinstore Labs — strategic partners who have collectively onboarded over 40 million users and supported more than 400 projects across various blockchain networks. The JLaunchpad Alpha Accelerator Program is focused on identifying and supporting promising Web3 projects in mini-apps, SocialFi, AI and GameFi. Official Website: https://www.jlaunchpad.com Whitepaper: https://docs.jlaunchpad.com Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x7add55f6220a63c5e1fda057efdf5600c02ddf3f Buy JLP Now!

JLaunchpad (JLP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JLaunchpad (JLP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 405.00K $ 405.00K $ 405.00K All-Time High: $ 0.048 $ 0.048 $ 0.048 All-Time Low: $ 0.000300184754104954 $ 0.000300184754104954 $ 0.000300184754104954 Current Price: $ 0.000405 $ 0.000405 $ 0.000405 Learn more about JLaunchpad (JLP) price

JLaunchpad (JLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JLaunchpad (JLP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JLP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JLP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JLP's tokenomics, explore JLP token's live price!

How to Buy JLP Interested in adding JLaunchpad (JLP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy JLP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy JLP on MEXC now!

JLaunchpad (JLP) Price History Analysing the price history of JLP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore JLP Price History now!

JLP Price Prediction Want to know where JLP might be heading? Our JLP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JLP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!