ESCG (ESCG) Information ESCG - Govern. Earn. Stabilize. ESCG is the core utility and governance token designed to support a sustainable and community-driven DeFi environment. It delivers three essential functions: Governance Rights, Yield Opportunities, Stabilization Mechanisms. The Triple-Utility Token Powering the ESCC Ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.escc.io/ Whitepaper: https://escg.gitbook.io/escg Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3D536LszhuDmS4eB2DdXpH2aLmeEbpH6owTGLLYe8up3 Buy ESCG Now!

All-Time High: $ 1.45
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.036308

ESCG (ESCG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ESCG (ESCG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ESCG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ESCG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ESCG's tokenomics, explore ESCG token's live price!

