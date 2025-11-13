BAS (BAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BAS (BAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BAS (BAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BAS (BAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.20M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.50B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 76.78M All-Time High: $ 0.170182 All-Time Low: $ 0.004194192410779678 Current Price: $ 0.007678

BAS (BAS) Information BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance. BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain, enabling on-chain KYC, identity, and asset proofs for RWA, DeFi, and token launches—built for Binance ecosystem scalability and compliance. Official Website: https://www.bnbattest.io/ Whitepaper: https://doc.bascan.io/ Block Explorer: https://bascan.io/

BAS (BAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BAS (BAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAS's tokenomics, explore BAS token's live price!

How to Buy BAS Interested in adding BAS (BAS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BAS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. BAS (BAS) Price History Analysing the price history of BAS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. BAS Price Prediction Want to know where BAS might be heading? Our BAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

