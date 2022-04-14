Ava AI (AVAAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ava AI (AVAAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ava AI (AVAAI) Information AVAAI is a meme coin. Official Website: https://holoworld.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/DKu9kykSfbN5LBfFXtNNDPaX35o4Fv6vJ9FKk7pZpump Buy AVAAI Now!

Ava AI (AVAAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ava AI (AVAAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.01M $ 26.01M $ 26.01M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.01M $ 26.01M $ 26.01M All-Time High: $ 0.33758 $ 0.33758 $ 0.33758 All-Time Low: $ 0.011283386189164465 $ 0.011283386189164465 $ 0.011283386189164465 Current Price: $ 0.02601 $ 0.02601 $ 0.02601 Learn more about Ava AI (AVAAI) price

Ava AI (AVAAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ava AI (AVAAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVAAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVAAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVAAI's tokenomics, explore AVAAI token's live price!

How to Buy AVAAI Interested in adding Ava AI (AVAAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AVAAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AVAAI on MEXC now!

Ava AI (AVAAI) Price History Analysing the price history of AVAAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AVAAI Price History now!

AVAAI Price Prediction Want to know where AVAAI might be heading? Our AVAAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AVAAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!