LiveArt is the AI-powered RWAfi protocol unlocking the $10T market of investment-grade art, watches, cars, wine, and collectibles. By transforming blue-chip assets into liquid, programmable financial instruments, LiveArt makes cultural wealth tradeable on-chain. With a $200M+ asset pipeline, 13M+ connected wallets, and deployment across 17 chains, LiveArt fuses AI intelligence, DeFi liquidity, and real-world assets into the first platform where masterpieces become yield-generating, globally accessible financial products.