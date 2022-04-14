ART

LiveArt is the AI-powered RWAfi protocol unlocking the $10T market of investment-grade art, watches, cars, wine, and collectibles. By transforming blue-chip assets into liquid, programmable financial instruments, LiveArt makes cultural wealth tradeable on-chain. With a $200M+ asset pipeline, 13M+ connected wallets, and deployment across 17 chains, LiveArt fuses AI intelligence, DeFi liquidity, and real-world assets into the first platform where masterpieces become yield-generating, globally accessible financial products.

NameART

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionLiveArt is the AI-powered RWAfi protocol unlocking the $10T market of investment-grade art, watches, cars, wine, and collectibles. By transforming blue-chip assets into liquid, programmable financial instruments, LiveArt makes cultural wealth tradeable on-chain. With a $200M+ asset pipeline, 13M+ connected wallets, and deployment across 17 chains, LiveArt fuses AI intelligence, DeFi liquidity, and real-world assets into the first platform where masterpieces become yield-generating, globally accessible financial products.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ART/USDT
LiveArt
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (ART)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ART/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (ART)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...