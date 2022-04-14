AiMalls (AIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AiMalls (AIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AiMalls (AIT) Information AiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls is SEC registered and audited by CertiK, it transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme. Official Website: https://aimalls.app Whitepaper: https://cdn.aimalls.app/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5f113f7ef20ff111fd130e83d8e97fd1e0e2518f Buy AIT Now!

AiMalls (AIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AiMalls (AIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 188.36K $ 188.36K $ 188.36K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 201.89K $ 201.89K $ 201.89K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 19.8 $ 19.8 $ 19.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.7373988825170275 $ 0.7373988825170275 $ 0.7373988825170275 Current Price: $ 0.933 $ 0.933 $ 0.933 Learn more about AiMalls (AIT) price

AiMalls (AIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AiMalls (AIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIT's tokenomics, explore AIT token's live price!

How to Buy AIT Interested in adding AiMalls (AIT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AIT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AIT on MEXC now!

AiMalls (AIT) Price History Analysing the price history of AIT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AIT Price History now!

AIT Price Prediction Want to know where AIT might be heading? Our AIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!