The AI Prophecy (ACT) Information ACT is a meme coin. Official Website: https://actsol.xyz Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GJAFwWjJ3vnTsrQVabjBVK2TYB1YtRCQXRDfDgUnpump Buy ACT Now!

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The AI Prophecy (ACT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.48M $ 37.48M $ 37.48M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 948.24M $ 948.24M $ 948.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.95343 $ 0.95343 $ 0.95343 All-Time Low: $ 0.000144794046739875 $ 0.000144794046739875 $ 0.000144794046739875 Current Price: $ 0.03953 $ 0.03953 $ 0.03953 Learn more about The AI Prophecy (ACT) price

In-Depth Token Structure of The AI Prophecy (ACT) Dive deeper into how ACT tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting. Issuance Mechanism Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable.

The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield. Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation. For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The AI Prophecy (ACT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACT's tokenomics, explore ACT token's live price!

