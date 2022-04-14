Sleepless AI (AI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sleepless AI (AI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sleepless AI (AI) Information Sleepless AI emerges as a groundbreaking Web3+AI gaming platform, ingeniously blending artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. At its core, Sleepless AI aims to revolutionize the gaming industry with its unique approach and the extensive expertise of its team. Official Website: https://www.sleeplessailab.com Whitepaper: https://sleepless-ai.gitbook.io/him/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xBDA011D7F8EC00F66C1923B049B94c67d148d8b2 Buy AI Now!

Sleepless AI (AI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sleepless AI (AI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.51M $ 47.51M $ 47.51M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 382.56M $ 382.56M $ 382.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 124.20M $ 124.20M $ 124.20M All-Time High: $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 All-Time Low: $ 0.09675355458008243 $ 0.09675355458008243 $ 0.09675355458008243 Current Price: $ 0.1242 $ 0.1242 $ 0.1242 Learn more about Sleepless AI (AI) price

Sleepless AI (AI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sleepless AI (AI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AI's tokenomics, explore AI token's live price!

How to Buy AI Interested in adding Sleepless AI (AI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AI on MEXC now!

Sleepless AI (AI) Price History Analysing the price history of AI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AI Price History now!

AI Price Prediction Want to know where AI might be heading? Our AI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!