2077 CODE (2077) Information

2077 Codes is a GameFi x AI project where players create powerful apps with AI in a virtual game setting. Set in a fictional post-apocalyptic world in 2077 CE, players must navigate through a series of quests in a delightful pixel art world, creating increasingly more complex apps and achieve mastery over AI-powered coding.

Powered by a state of the art text-to-code engine that allows complex, fullstack applications to be created right within the browser, 2077 combines cutting edge technology in a delightful, approachable game setting.