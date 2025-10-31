MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) /

Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Wrapped Aave Base GHO price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much WABASGHO will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Wrapped Aave Base GHO Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Wrapped Aave Base GHO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.049 in 2025. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Wrapped Aave Base GHO could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.1014 in 2026. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of WABASGHO is $ 1.1565 with a 10.25% growth rate. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of WABASGHO is $ 1.2143 with a 15.76% growth rate. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WABASGHO in 2029 is $ 1.2750 along with 21.55% growth rate. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WABASGHO in 2030 is $ 1.3388 along with 27.63% growth rate. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Wrapped Aave Base GHO could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.1807. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Wrapped Aave Base GHO could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.5522.

2026 $ 1.1014 5.00%

2027 $ 1.1565 10.25%

2028 $ 1.2143 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2750 21.55%

2030 $ 1.3388 27.63%

2031 $ 1.4057 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4760 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.5498 47.75%

2034 $ 1.6273 55.13%

2035 $ 1.7087 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7941 71.03%

2037 $ 1.8838 79.59%

2038 $ 1.9780 88.56%

2039 $ 2.0769 97.99%

2040 $ 2.1807 107.89% Show More Short Term Wrapped Aave Base GHO Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 1.049 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 1.0491 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 1.0500 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 1.0533 0.41% Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WABASGHO on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $1.049 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WABASGHO, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.0491 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for WABASGHO, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0500 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WABASGHO is $1.0533 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Wrapped Aave Base GHO Price Statistics
Circulation Supply 13.29M
Market Cap $ 13.92M
The latest WABASGHO price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, WABASGHO has a circulating supply of 13.29M and a total market capitalisation of $ 13.92M.

Wrapped Aave Base GHO Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Wrapped Aave Base GHO live price page, the current price of Wrapped Aave Base GHO is 1.049USD. The circulating supply of Wrapped Aave Base GHO(WABASGHO) is 13.29M WABASGHO , giving it a market capitalization of $13,920,958 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 2.61% $ 0.026722 $ 1.053 $ 1.003

7 Days 2.10% $ 0.022055 $ 1.0683 $ 0.984435

30 Days 2.82% $ 0.029554 $ 1.0683 $ 0.984435 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Wrapped Aave Base GHO has shown a price movement of $0.026722 , reflecting a 2.61% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Wrapped Aave Base GHO was trading at a high of $1.0683 and a low of $0.984435 . It had witnessed a price change of 2.10% . This recent trend showcases WABASGHO's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Wrapped Aave Base GHO has experienced a 2.82% change, reflecting approximately $0.029554 to its value. This indicates that WABASGHO could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Prediction Module Works? The Wrapped Aave Base GHO Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WABASGHO based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Wrapped Aave Base GHO over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WABASGHO, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Wrapped Aave Base GHO. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WABASGHO. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WABASGHO to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Wrapped Aave Base GHO.

Why is WABASGHO Price Prediction Important?

WABASGHO Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WABASGHO worth investing now? According to your predictions, WABASGHO will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WABASGHO next month? According to the Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) price prediction tool, the forecasted WABASGHO price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WABASGHO cost in 2026? The price of 1 Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WABASGHO will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of WABASGHO in 2027? Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WABASGHO by 2027. What is the estimated price target of WABASGHO in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of WABASGHO in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 WABASGHO cost in 2030? The price of 1 Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WABASGHO will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WABASGHO price prediction for 2040? Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WABASGHO by 2040.