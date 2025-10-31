Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.003 24H High $ 1.053 All Time High $ 1.25 Lowest Price $ 0.81731 Price Change (1H) +0.73% Price Change (1D) -0.24% Price Change (7D) +0.08%

Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) real-time price is $1.029. Over the past 24 hours, WABASGHO traded between a low of $ 1.003 and a high of $ 1.053, showing active market volatility. WABASGHO's all-time high price is $ 1.25, while its all-time low price is $ 0.81731.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASGHO has changed by +0.73% over the past hour, -0.24% over 24 hours, and +0.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base GHO (WABASGHO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.02M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.02M Circulation Supply 12.66M Total Supply 12,660,035.35184229

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base GHO is $ 13.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASGHO is 12.66M, with a total supply of 12660035.35184229. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.02M.