Get Altered State Machine price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ASTO will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Altered State Machine % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. Altered State Machine Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Altered State Machine could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004152 in 2025. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Altered State Machine could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004359 in 2026. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ASTO is $ 0.004577 with a 10.25% growth rate. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ASTO is $ 0.004806 with a 15.76% growth rate. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASTO in 2029 is $ 0.005046 along with 21.55% growth rate. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASTO in 2030 is $ 0.005299 along with 27.63% growth rate. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Altered State Machine could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008632. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Altered State Machine could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.014060. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.004152 0.00%

2026 $ 0.004359 5.00%

2027 $ 0.004577 10.25%

2028 $ 0.004806 15.76%

2029 $ 0.005046 21.55%

2030 $ 0.005299 27.63%

2031 $ 0.005564 34.01%

2032 $ 0.005842 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.006134 47.75%

2034 $ 0.006441 55.13%

2035 $ 0.006763 62.89%

2036 $ 0.007101 71.03%

2037 $ 0.007456 79.59%

2038 $ 0.007829 88.56%

2039 $ 0.008220 97.99%

2040 $ 0.008632 107.89% Show More Short Term Altered State Machine Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.004152 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.004152 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.004156 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.004169 0.41% Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ASTO on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.004152 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ASTO, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.004152 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ASTO, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004156 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ASTO is $0.004169 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Altered State Machine Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 3.46M$ 3.46M $ 3.46M Circulation Supply 821.19M 821.19M 821.19M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest ASTO price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, ASTO has a circulating supply of 821.19M and a total market capitalisation of $ 3.46M. View Live ASTO Price

Altered State Machine Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Altered State Machine live price page, the current price of Altered State Machine is 0.004152USD. The circulating supply of Altered State Machine(ASTO) is 821.19M ASTO , giving it a market capitalization of $3,456,508 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -3.78% $ -0.000163 $ 0.004345 $ 0.004182

7 Days -7.43% $ -0.000308 $ 0.004511 $ 0.004255

30 Days -8.23% $ -0.000342 $ 0.004511 $ 0.004255 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Altered State Machine has shown a price movement of $-0.000163 , reflecting a -3.78% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Altered State Machine was trading at a high of $0.004511 and a low of $0.004255 . It had witnessed a price change of -7.43% . This recent trend showcases ASTO's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Altered State Machine has experienced a -8.23% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000342 to its value. This indicates that ASTO could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Prediction Module Works? The Altered State Machine Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ASTO based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Altered State Machine over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ASTO, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Altered State Machine. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ASTO. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ASTO to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Altered State Machine.

Why is ASTO Price Prediction Important?

ASTO Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

