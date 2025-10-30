Altered State Machine (ASTO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00424517 24H High $ 0.00436358 All Time High $ 0.890471 Lowest Price $ 0.00414492 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) -0.76% Price Change (7D) -3.13%

Altered State Machine (ASTO) real-time price is $0.00431699. Over the past 24 hours, ASTO traded between a low of $ 0.00424517 and a high of $ 0.00436358, showing active market volatility. ASTO's all-time high price is $ 0.890471, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00414492.

In terms of short-term performance, ASTO has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -0.76% over 24 hours, and -3.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Altered State Machine (ASTO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.56M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.32M Circulation Supply 821.19M Total Supply 2,384,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Altered State Machine is $ 3.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTO is 821.19M, with a total supply of 2384000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.32M.