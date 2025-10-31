Graphite (GP) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Graphite price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much GP will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy GP

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Graphite % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.4341 $0.4341 $0.4341 -0.48% USD Actual Prediction Graphite Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Graphite could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.4341 in 2025. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Graphite could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.455805 in 2026. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of GP is $ 0.478595 with a 10.25% growth rate. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of GP is $ 0.502525 with a 15.76% growth rate. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GP in 2029 is $ 0.527651 along with 21.55% growth rate. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GP in 2030 is $ 0.554033 along with 27.63% growth rate. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Graphite could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.902462. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Graphite could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.4700. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.4341 0.00%

2026 $ 0.455805 5.00%

2027 $ 0.478595 10.25%

2028 $ 0.502525 15.76%

2029 $ 0.527651 21.55%

2030 $ 0.554033 27.63%

2031 $ 0.581735 34.01%

2032 $ 0.610822 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.641363 47.75%

2034 $ 0.673431 55.13%

2035 $ 0.707103 62.89%

2036 $ 0.742458 71.03%

2037 $ 0.779581 79.59%

2038 $ 0.818560 88.56%

2039 $ 0.859488 97.99%

2040 $ 0.902462 107.89% Show More Short Term Graphite Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 31, 2025(Today) $ 0.4341 0.00%

November 1, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.434159 0.01%

November 7, 2025(This Week) $ 0.434516 0.10%

November 30, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.435883 0.41% Graphite (GP) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for GP on October 31, 2025(Today) , is $0.4341 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 1, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for GP, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.434159 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction This Week By November 7, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for GP, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.434516 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Graphite (GP) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for GP is $0.435883 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Graphite Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.4341$ 0.4341 $ 0.4341 Price Change (24H) -0.48% Market Cap $ 14.57M$ 14.57M $ 14.57M Circulation Supply 33.67M 33.67M 33.67M Volume (24H) $ 51.40K$ 51.40K $ 51.40K Volume (24H) -- The latest GP price is $ 0.4341. It has a 24-hour change of -0.48%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.40K. Furthermore, GP has a circulating supply of 33.67M and a total market capitalisation of $ 14.57M. View Live GP Price

How to Buy Graphite (GP) Trying to buy GP? You can now purchase GP via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Graphite and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy GP Now

Graphite Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Graphite live price page, the current price of Graphite is 0.4328USD. The circulating supply of Graphite(GP) is 0.00 GP , giving it a market capitalization of $14.57M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.04% $ -0.019500 $ 0.4902 $ 0.4014

7 Days -0.16% $ -0.083000 $ 0.79 $ 0.4014

30 Days -0.48% $ -0.4042 $ 1.0005 $ 0.2901 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Graphite has shown a price movement of $-0.019500 , reflecting a -0.04% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Graphite was trading at a high of $0.79 and a low of $0.4014 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.16% . This recent trend showcases GP's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Graphite has experienced a -0.48% change, reflecting approximately $-0.4042 to its value. This indicates that GP could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Graphite price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full GP Price History

How Does Graphite (GP) Price Prediction Module Works? The Graphite Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of GP based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Graphite over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of GP, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Graphite. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of GP. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of GP to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Graphite.

Why is GP Price Prediction Important?

GP Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is GP worth investing now? According to your predictions, GP will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of GP next month? According to the Graphite (GP) price prediction tool, the forecasted GP price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 GP cost in 2026? The price of 1 Graphite (GP) today is $0.4341 . According to the prediction module above, GP will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of GP in 2027? Graphite (GP) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 GP by 2027. What is the estimated price target of GP in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Graphite (GP) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of GP in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Graphite (GP) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 GP cost in 2030? The price of 1 Graphite (GP) today is $0.4341 . According to the prediction module above, GP will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the GP price prediction for 2040? Graphite (GP) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 GP by 2040. Sign Up Now