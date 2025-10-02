ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post EigenCloud Introduces Verifiable AI Solutions with EigenAI and EigenCompute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 30, 2025 14:03 EigenCloud launches EigenAI and EigenCompute on mainnet alpha, promising verifiable AI infrastructure to address AI’s trust issues and provide cryptoeconomic incentives. EigenCloud has launched EigenAI and EigenCompute on mainnet alpha, marking a significant step in bringing verifiable computing to the artificial intelligence sector. These services are designed to address the trust deficit in AI by ensuring that AI operations are transparent and secure, akin to the guarantees provided by smart contracts, according to EigenCloud. The Trust Deficit in AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been transformative across various sectors, yet it faces a persistent trust issue. The opaque nature of AI models, which often operate as ‘black boxes’, leaves users uncertain about the integrity of AI inputs and outputs. This is particularly concerning in high-stakes scenarios, such as financial technology (DeFi), where verifiable integrity is crucial. Introducing Verifiable AI Infrastructure EigenCloud aims to resolve these concerns with EigenAI and EigenCompute, which provide verifiable results from AI agents. These agents are subject to cryptoeconomic incentives, including penalties for failing to deliver verifiable outcomes. This framework allows for confident decision-making using AI, as emphasized by Sreeram Kannan, CEO of EigenCloud. EigenAI: Verifiable LLM Inference EigenAI offers a verifiable LLM inference API to eliminate the risks associated with unverifiable AI services. By ensuring that AI prompts and responses are unaltered, EigenAI makes AI reliable for critical applications. It supports a range of open-source LLMs and provides an OpenAI-compatible API, facilitating easy integration for developers. EigenCompute: Secure Offchain Execution EigenCompute allows developers to execute complex AI agent logic securely offchain while maintaining onchain security standards. It uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) initially, with plans to expand to other verifiability methods like cryptoeconomic security and ZK proofs. This ensures that offchain… The post EigenCloud Introduces Verifiable AI Solutions with EigenAI and EigenCompute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 30, 2025 14:03 EigenCloud launches EigenAI and EigenCompute on mainnet alpha, promising verifiable AI infrastructure to address AI’s trust issues and provide cryptoeconomic incentives. EigenCloud has launched EigenAI and EigenCompute on mainnet alpha, marking a significant step in bringing verifiable computing to the artificial intelligence sector. These services are designed to address the trust deficit in AI by ensuring that AI operations are transparent and secure, akin to the guarantees provided by smart contracts, according to EigenCloud. The Trust Deficit in AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been transformative across various sectors, yet it faces a persistent trust issue. The opaque nature of AI models, which often operate as ‘black boxes’, leaves users uncertain about the integrity of AI inputs and outputs. This is particularly concerning in high-stakes scenarios, such as financial technology (DeFi), where verifiable integrity is crucial. Introducing Verifiable AI Infrastructure EigenCloud aims to resolve these concerns with EigenAI and EigenCompute, which provide verifiable results from AI agents. These agents are subject to cryptoeconomic incentives, including penalties for failing to deliver verifiable outcomes. This framework allows for confident decision-making using AI, as emphasized by Sreeram Kannan, CEO of EigenCloud. EigenAI: Verifiable LLM Inference EigenAI offers a verifiable LLM inference API to eliminate the risks associated with unverifiable AI services. By ensuring that AI prompts and responses are unaltered, EigenAI makes AI reliable for critical applications. It supports a range of open-source LLMs and provides an OpenAI-compatible API, facilitating easy integration for developers. EigenCompute: Secure Offchain Execution EigenCompute allows developers to execute complex AI agent logic securely offchain while maintaining onchain security standards. It uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) initially, with plans to expand to other verifiability methods like cryptoeconomic security and ZK proofs. This ensures that offchain…

EigenCloud Introduces Verifiable AI Solutions with EigenAI and EigenCompute

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:47
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05514-6.12%
COM
COM$0.005065-7.94%
Stella
ALPHA$0.007698-0.56%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003485+2.89%


Jessie A Ellis
Sep 30, 2025 14:03

EigenCloud launches EigenAI and EigenCompute on mainnet alpha, promising verifiable AI infrastructure to address AI’s trust issues and provide cryptoeconomic incentives.





EigenCloud has launched EigenAI and EigenCompute on mainnet alpha, marking a significant step in bringing verifiable computing to the artificial intelligence sector. These services are designed to address the trust deficit in AI by ensuring that AI operations are transparent and secure, akin to the guarantees provided by smart contracts, according to EigenCloud.

The Trust Deficit in AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been transformative across various sectors, yet it faces a persistent trust issue. The opaque nature of AI models, which often operate as ‘black boxes’, leaves users uncertain about the integrity of AI inputs and outputs. This is particularly concerning in high-stakes scenarios, such as financial technology (DeFi), where verifiable integrity is crucial.

Introducing Verifiable AI Infrastructure

EigenCloud aims to resolve these concerns with EigenAI and EigenCompute, which provide verifiable results from AI agents. These agents are subject to cryptoeconomic incentives, including penalties for failing to deliver verifiable outcomes. This framework allows for confident decision-making using AI, as emphasized by Sreeram Kannan, CEO of EigenCloud.

EigenAI: Verifiable LLM Inference

EigenAI offers a verifiable LLM inference API to eliminate the risks associated with unverifiable AI services. By ensuring that AI prompts and responses are unaltered, EigenAI makes AI reliable for critical applications. It supports a range of open-source LLMs and provides an OpenAI-compatible API, facilitating easy integration for developers.

EigenCompute: Secure Offchain Execution

EigenCompute allows developers to execute complex AI agent logic securely offchain while maintaining onchain security standards. It uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) initially, with plans to expand to other verifiability methods like cryptoeconomic security and ZK proofs. This ensures that offchain computations are secure and verifiable.

Collaborations and Future Prospects

EigenCloud’s initiatives have attracted collaborations with major industry players like Google and Coinbase. These partnerships aim to standardize agent-to-agent interactions and create a robust framework for verifiable AI applications. The integration with Google, for instance, focuses on extending blockchain-powered verifiability to the Agents Payment Protocol (AP2).

Building with EigenCloud

Developers are invited to build applications using EigenCompute, which supports immediate integration with EigenAI for LLM inference. The alpha phase will focus on user feedback to refine the services, with plans to secure additional resources to backstop applications during the transition to general availability.

As EigenCloud continues to develop its verifiable AI infrastructure, the company positions itself as a pivotal player in the evolution of secure and transparent AI applications, addressing both current limitations and future demands in AI technology.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/eigencloud-verifiable-ai-solutions-eigenai-eigencompute

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,940.02
$98,940.02$98,940.02

-2.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,217.65
$3,217.65$3,217.65

-4.99%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3045
$2.3045$2.3045

-5.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.40
$143.40$143.40

-6.36%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16368
$0.16368$0.16368

-5.23%