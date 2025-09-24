Zero Threshold, Zero Slippage: How to Trade U.S. Stock Futures on MEXC





Recently, AI-related stocks have soared, and tech giants continue to hit new highs, once again drawing global attention to the U.S. stock market. However, for most crypto users, entering the traditional U.S. equities market still involves complex and daunting procedures.





To meet this growing demand, MEXC has launched Stock Futures, allowing crypto users to easily access U.S. equities with low barriers to entry, and a familiar trading interface. Now, investors can tap into the upside of world-class stocks with ease and efficiency.









With the following core advantages, MEXC Stock Futures have carved out a unique competitive edge:





1）Low Entry Barrier





One of the most notable advantages of MEXC Stock Futures is their extremely low trading threshold.





Low Barrier to Entry, USDT-Based Trading: Unlike investing through overseas brokers or tokenized U.S. stocks, MEXC Stock Futures offer a significantly lower entry barrier. Users do not need to open a U.S. brokerage account or deal with cumbersome cross-border fund transfers, holding USDT on the platform is sufficient to begin trading. This is especially convenient for crypto-native users looking for exposure to U.S. equity markets. Additionally, MEXC uses a trading interface and logic nearly identical to standard crypto perpetual futures, making it intuitive for experienced users and easy for newcomers to get started, thus minimizing the learning curve. Additionally, the trading fees for MEXC U.S. Stock perpetual contracts are now aligned with other contract products, set at 0.01% for makers and 0.04% for takers.





2）Synchronized Trading: A Fair and Transparent Environment





MEXC Stock Futures are designed with a synchronized trading schedule to ensure a fair, transparent, and secure trading environment.





Trading Hours Synchronized with U.S. Markets to Avoid Off-Hours Volatility: A key feature of MEXC's Stock Futures is that trading hours are aligned with the official U.S. stock market schedule. During pre-market and after-hours sessions, order matching is paused. New orders cannot be placed, but users can still cancel orders or adjust margin levels. This setup helps prevent extreme price slippage that may occur during off-market hours. While 24/7 trading offers convenience, relying on internal market makers during U.S. market closures introduces greater risks of slippage and limited liquidity. By synchronizing with U.S. market hours, MEXC minimizes such uncertainties and better protects users.





3）Flexible Leverage and Long/Short Trading Mechanism





Unlike traditional U.S. stock spot trading, MEXC Stock Futures offers up to 10x leverage and supports both long and short positions.





10x Leverage with Long and Short Capabilities, Tailored for Crypto Users: MEXC Stock Futures provide up to 10x leverage, allowing users to go long on bullish expectations or short to profit from price declines. This multi-direction trading breaks the limitations of traditional brokers, which often restrict short selling. While 10x leverage may seem modest compared to the high-leverage futures common in crypto markets, it is well-suited to the relatively lower volatility of U.S. stocks. This level of leverage not only amplifies profit potential but also helps reduce the risk of liquidation due to excessive leverage.





4）Industry-Leading Liquidity and Robust Risk Management





"Zero Slippage" Execution with Deep Liquidity Support: MEXC maintains a long-standing advantage in perpetual futures market depth and extends this strength to its Stock Futures, offering near "zero slippage" trade execution. This deep liquidity ensures a smooth trading experience and mitigates price volatility often seen in low-liquidity pairs. According to data from July 23-24, MEXC's Stock Futures for major tickers like TSLA, NVDA, COIN, and HOOD consistently showed over 300,000 USDT in 0.1% market depth and more than 600,000 USDT in 0.2% depth, outperforming comparable products. Whether placing a $10,000 or $100,000 order, users can expect professional-grade liquidity support on MEXC.





Mainstream Risk Management Mechanism for User Asset Protection: MEXC prioritizes asset safety by employing a risk control system consistent with leading perpetual futures. It continuously monitors margin rates and calculates based on a fair price index. If the margin ratio falls below the liquidation threshold, the system will automatically trigger liquidation to limit potential losses. MEXC's Stock Futures only support Isolated Margin mode, not Cross Margin mode, which helps users manage risk at the individual position level and prevents losses from one trade affecting their entire portfolio.





MEXC's Stock Futures are designed to closely align with the habits of crypto-native users, making them especially beginner-friendly. With core advantages such as zero slippage, low entry barriers, and top-tier market depth, MEXC's offering stands apart from competing products that emphasize high leverage, 24/7 trading, and tokenized stocks, establishing a differentiated market position.









Limited-Time $50M Airdrop to Drive Adoption: To further encourage users to try Stock Futures, MEXC is launching a high-impact 30-day bounty event with a total reward pool of $50 million. The event targets active addresses on major EVM chains including Solana ( SOL ), Ethereum ( ETH ), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Users simply need to sign up on MEXC and verify their eligible wallet address. By making a single deposit of $100 or more from a qualified address, users can claim an airdrop reward based on their on-chain activity level, with individual rewards up to 1,000 USDT in Stock Futures airdrop bonuses.





With over one million eligible on-chain addresses targeted, the airdrop aims to attract both mass traffic and high-quality traders. Stay tuned to MEXC's official announcements for detailed participation instructions and event timelines.









MEXC's Stock Futures platform currently supports USDT-M Perpetual Futures for popular U.S. stocks including COIN, HOOD, NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, META, TSLA, and MCD. More listings will be added over time to meet users' growing and diversified trading needs. The trading interface and operation process are highly consistent with those of crypto perpetual futures, significantly lowering the barrier for new users to get started. For a step-by-step walkthrough, read this detailed guide on how to trade Stock Futures on MEXC to fully understand the process.









1）Preparation Before Trading: Ensure your account has sufficient USDT. MEXC Stock Futures are settled in USDT, so you'll need to transfer funds to your Futures account via Wallets → Transfer before placing any trades. For beginners, it's recommended to start with a small amount to get familiar with the rules and mechanics before increasing position sizes.





2）Accessing the Stock Futures Trading Page:





App Version: Make sure your MEXC App is updated to version 6.17.0 or above. Once you've entered the Futures trading section, you can use the top search bar to directly search for the Stock Futures Perpetual you want to trade (e.g., AAPL).









Web Version: Log in to the official MEXC website, click on Futures in the top navigation bar to enter the Futures trading interface. You can either enter the ticker name directly in the search bar at the top left, or locate the Stock category in the trading pair list. (Alternatively, click into the Log in to the official MEXC website, click onin the top navigation bar to enter the Futures trading interface. You can either enter the ticker name directly in the search bar at the top left, or locate thecategory in the trading pair list. (Alternatively, click into the U.S. stock contracts page)









Please Note: The MEXC interface clearly indicates the current market status. If marked as Closed, it means the U.S. stock market has not yet opened or is already closed. During this period, only order cancellations and margin additions are allowed, new positions cannot be opened. Please pay attention to the Open/Closed indicator next to the trading pair and plan your orders accordingly to avoid failed transactions during non-trading hours.









3）Set Margin Mode and Leverage: Once you've selected the Futures pair, first confirm your margin mode and leverage setting. Currently, MEXC Stock Futures only support Isolated Margin mode, meaning each position's risk is separated. For first-time users, it's recommended to start with low leverage (e.g., 2-3x) to get familiar with market fluctuations before gradually increasing leverage to avoid the heightened risk of liquidation.





4）Place Orders to Open a Position (Open Long/Open Short): For beginners, a Market Order is the simplest option. The system will execute your trade at the latest market price to ensure fast execution. A Limit Order, on the other hand, lets you specify your desired buy/sell price, ideal for those with a defined strategy. After placing a limit order, you can view the order details under Open Orders, including order price, quantity, and status.





5）Manage Positions and Set Take-Profit/Stop-Loss: Once your order is filled, you can track your position in the Current Positions tab. It's strongly advised to set take-profit and stop-loss prices right away. This allows the system to automatically close your position once the market hits those levels, helping you lock in profits or limit potential losses.









Isolated Margin Only: Currently, Stock Futures on MEXC only support Isolated Margin mode. Each Futures position is calculated independently in terms of margin and PNL. If a position is near liquidation, the system will not automatically draw from your available balance to support it, unless you manually add margin. Therefore, avoid using your full balance to open a position. Always reserve part of your assets as emergency margin to improve your risk tolerance.





Dividend and Adjustment Risk: Corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, or reverse splits may cause sudden price jumps in the underlying asset. In such cases, MEXC may automatically settle the affected Futures pairs in advance and resume trading once the adjusted price is reflected. Stay updated with official announcements for any such adjustments and corresponding handling measures.





In conclusion, before engaging in Stock Futures trading on MEXC, please fully understand the product rules and associated risk mechanisms. Beginners should start with small amounts and low leverage, and always set strict stop-losses to build sound risk management habits. While Stock Futures offer attractive opportunities, they also come with high volatility and leverage risks, so trade with caution.









The rise of stock tokenization and crypto-native derivatives is not merely about "putting traditional stocks on-chain." Its true value lies in creating new ways for crypto-native users to engage with equities within a crypto context, and in finding genuine product-market fit (PMF) in this evolving landscape.





Today, the tokenized equities market is full of both challenges and opportunities, with several promising directions on the horizon. Imagine tokenized stocks being used as collateral in DeFi protocols to earn yield, or bundled with stablecoins and other assets to form index-like financial products. For example, tokenized Apple shares could be deposited into a lending protocol to borrow USDT for further investment, significantly improving capital efficiency. These are innovations not feasible in traditional markets, yet entirely possible in the crypto ecosystem. Once such scenarios mature, tokenized stocks may no longer be just "mirrors" of equities but essential building blocks in the modular world of crypto finance.





MEXC's launch of Stock Futures marks a forward-looking response to this trend. By leveraging the Perpetual Futures model, a format that's familiar and favored by crypto users, and pairing it with synchronized trading hours with U.S. markets, MEXC meaningfully lowers the entry barrier while enhancing efficiency and security for stock trading in the crypto world.





That said, every investment opportunity comes with risks. While MEXC's Stock Futures bring ease and flexibility, traders must remain aware of the product's characteristics and risk profile. As the boundaries between traditional finance and decentralized finance continue to blur, those who understand both worlds will be best positioned to capture the value emerging at their intersection.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.







