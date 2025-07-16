Due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency, investors' behavior can be easily influenced by emotions. When the market is rising, irrational investors tend to be greedy, driven by the fear ofDue to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency, investors' behavior can be easily influenced by emotions. When the market is rising, irrational investors tend to be greedy, driven by the fear of
Due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency, investors' behavior can be easily influenced by emotions. When the market is rising, irrational investors tend to be greedy, driven by the fear of missing out on potential gains, which may lead them to buy cryptocurrency impulsively to chase the rising prices, due to FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). Conversely, when the market is falling, irrational investors experience fear, worrying that the decline will continue, which may lead them to sell impulsively to cut losses in a FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) driven manner. It is evident that market sentiment is an essential indicator for measuring the market, and rational investors can use the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to assess the current market trend or market sentiment.

1.What Is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?


The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is a market analysis tool used to measure sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. It generates a single numerical value based on aggregated analysis of various data from multiple sources. The numerical value ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 indicates extreme fear, and 100 indicates extreme greed. Within this 0-100 range, the index is further divided into four levels: 0-24 indicates extreme fear, 25-49 indicates fear, 50-74 indicates greed, and 75-100 indicates extreme greed.

Image source: CoinMarketCap

The emergence of this index aims to assist investors in making investment decisions and adjusting their emotions. When the market experiences extreme fear, it often signifies a decrease in market demand or a significant sell-off, which might present an ideal buying opportunity. On the other hand, when the market is characterized by extreme greed, it often indicates an overbought market, which might present the best opportunity to sell.

2.How To Calculate the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?


The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is derived from the weighted average of the following six data points:


Crypto Fear and Greed Index = Volatility Index * 25% + Market Trading Volume Index * 25% + Social Media Index * 15% + Market Survey Index * 15% + Dominance Index * 10% + Google Trends Index * 10%

2.1 Volatility (25%):


Volatility is derived from the average cryptocurrency prices over a 30-day and 90-day period. Generally, an increase in volatility indicates a rise in fear within the cryptocurrency market.

2.2 Market Trading Volume (25%):


Market trading volume is also measured using the average values over a 30-day and 90-day period to gauge the market's momentum. An increase in this value represents an increase in market buying power.

2.3 Social Media (15%):


This data refers to the number of posts mentioning Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on platforms such as Twitter. A higher social media index indicates an increase in investor engagement in the market.

2.4 Market Survey (15%):


A weekly poll will be conducted on voting platforms to gather the participants' opinions on cryptocurrencies. Market surveys can indirectly reflect participants' market sentiment.

2.5 Dominance (10%):


Dominance refers to Bitcoin's market capitalization as a percentage of the total cryptocurrency market.

2.6 Google Trends (10%):


Google Trends shows the search volume related to Bitcoin. A higher search volume suggests a potentially more fervent market interest.

