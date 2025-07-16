MEXC Convert is an exclusive feature that enables users to quickly exchange assets between different cryptocurrencies without the need for traditional order books, order placements, or matchingMEXC Convert is an exclusive feature that enables users to quickly exchange assets between different cryptocurrencies without the need for traditional order books, order placements, or matching
What is MEXC Convert?

What is MEXC Convert?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#Beginners#Basic Concepts
MEXC Convert is an exclusive feature that enables users to quickly exchange assets between different cryptocurrencies without the need for traditional order books, order placements, or matching processes. This service stands out for its speed, simplicity, and the ability to execute transactions instantly, without waiting for market matches. It offers an efficient and user-friendly experience, making cryptocurrency exchanges seamless for all users on the MEXC platform.

1. Key Features


1.1 Instant ConversionMEXC Convert allows users to exchange crypto instantly. Simply select the token and amount, and the system will provide an immediate conversion based on the current market exchange rate—completing the transaction in just seconds.

1.2 No Order Placement or Matching RequiredUnlike traditional exchanges, MEXC Convert eliminates the need to place orders on an order book or wait for matching buyers or sellers. Users simply choose the trading pair, and the system automatically selects the best exchange route.

1.3 Zero Transaction FeesOnce the exchange rate is confirmed, the conversion is settled automatically in the user’s Spot account with no additional cost.

1.4 No Slippage RiskMEXC Convert offers fixed exchange rates, ensuring that users avoid slippage (price deviations) typically seen in order book-based trading. This guarantees that users know exactly what they will receive in their exchange.

1.5 Simplified User ExperienceMEXC Convert features an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Users only need to select the currency and amount, and with a single click, they can complete the conversion—no complex configurations necessary.

1.6 Supports a Wide Range of AssetsMEXC Convert supports conversions between a variety of popular cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, providing users with flexibility and convenience in their transactions.

2. MEXC Convert Walkthrough


MEXC's Convert feature is now officially live. We will provide a demonstration of how to use it on both the Web and App platforms.

2.1 Web


Step 1: Go to the MEXC official website and log in. From the top navigation bar, click on Spot Convert.


Step 2: Choose the cryptocurrencies and amounts you wish to exchange. In this example, we will demonstrate how to convert USDT to MX. Enter the amount of USDT and click Preview Conversion.

Note: After entering the amount of USDT or MX, the corresponding amount of the other token will appear in real-time. You can switch between the tokens at any time. If your balance is insufficient, a notification will appear, prompting you to deposit more funds.


Step 3: On the preview page, an 8-second countdown will appear, locking in the exchange rate. Click [Convert]. After the exchange is successful, the USDT will be deducted, and MX will be credited to your Spot account.

If the exchange fails due to rate fluctuations, you can click Refresh Quote to try the conversion again.


2.2 App


Step 1: On the homepage, tap MoreCommon FunctionConvert.

Step 2: Select the cryptocurrencies and amounts you wish to convert. For this demo, we will convert USDT to MX. Enter the amount of USDT, then tap Preview Conversion.

Step 3: On the preview page, you will see the conversion rate for 8 seconds, during which the quote will be locked in. Tap Convert. Once the conversion is successful, the USDT will be deducted from your account, and MX will be credited to your Spot wallet.

If the conversion fails due to rate fluctuations between tokens, simply tap Refresh Quote on the page to try again.


3. How to View Convert Orders


3.1 Web


Step 1: Go to the MEXC official website and log in. From the top navigation bar, select OrdersConvert Orders.


Step 2: On the Convert Orders page, you can view the details of your Convert orders from the past 30 days. You can also filter orders by time and cryptocurrency to quickly find the specific Convert order information you're looking for.


3.2 App


Step 1: On the Convert page, tap Convert Orders below to view the details of conversion orders from the past 30 days.

Step 2: Tap Filters to narrow down your search by time and crypto, helping you find the conversion order details you need.


Currently, MEXC supports Convert transactions for most cryptocurrencies. You can view the list of supported tokens for Convert on the [Spot Wallet] page on the Web platform. MEXC Convert offers flexibility and convenience—whether you want to exchange USDT for BTC, ETH, MX, or other cryptocurrencies, or swap between different cryptocurrencies, simply select the desired cryptocurrency from the dropdown menu, and the system will provide the exchange rate for that pair.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


