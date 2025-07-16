MEXC Alpha is the quality asset section of MEXC DEX+. The MEXC expert team selects assets with strong market momentum and growth potential for this list. These projects are expected to be listed inMEXC Alpha is the quality asset section of MEXC DEX+. The MEXC expert team selects assets with strong market momentum and growth potential for this list. These projects are expected to be listed in
What is MEXC Alpha?

Jul 16, 2025
MEXC Alpha is the quality asset section of MEXC DEX+. The MEXC expert team selects assets with strong market momentum and growth potential for this list. These projects are expected to be listed in MEXC's Spot or Futures markets in the future. Whether on the web or the app, users can easily browse these carefully curated tokens, which the MEXC team rigorously filters based on community engagement, market trends, and growth potential.

1. MEXC Alpha Highlights


Multi-Chain Hot Token Picks: From over 10,000 popular tokens across multi-chain ecosystems such as Solana and BSC, we rigorously select high-quality projects spanning DeFi, memecoins, and emerging segments, closely tracking market trends and community interest.

Expert Curated Recommendations: MEXC's professional team handpicks high-potential projects based on robust market data and industry trends, helping you discover the next big opportunity.

Early Entry Opportunities: Position yourself early in tokens expected to list on MEXC's Spot or Futures markets and secure a competitive advantage.

Lightning-fast Trading: No need for a Web3 wallet or private key management—simply transfer assets to your DEX+ account and trade seamlessly on-chain. Automatic slippage optimization and MEV protection ensure the best prices and trading efficiency.

Cross-platform Support: MEXC Alpha is available on both App & Web platforms, allowing easy access to order placement.

2. How to Find MEXC Alpha


We will demonstrate using the web version as an example. The process on the App is similar to the Web version.

Open and log in to the MEXC official website. Click the DEX+ button in the top navigation bar to switch to the DEX+ page, then select Alpha to access the list.


3. MEXC Alpha FAQ


3.1 How are the selected tokens on MEXC Alpha chosen?


MEXC Alpha is curated by the MEXC professional team based on industry expertise and cutting-edge insights. Using market data and industry trends, the team selects high-quality tokens that align with key crypto trends, attract strong community interest, and demonstrate growing appeal.


Some tokens listed on MEXC Alpha may have the opportunity to be listed on MEXC Spot or Futures markets, but this does not constitute a guarantee of listing.

3.3 Are the tokens on MEXC Alpha endorsed by MEXC?


MEXC does not provide official endorsements for the tokens listed on MEXC Alpha.

3.4 Can I recommend a token for MEXC Alpha?


At this time, MEXC does not accept user-submitted token recommendations. However, the MEXC team continuously monitors market trends and community feedback to ensure a diverse selection of tokens.

3.5 How frequently are tokens on MEXC Alpha updated?


The platform updates MEXC Alpha dynamically based on market trends and hot topics.

3.6 Is there a connection between MEXC Alpha and the Rising Star ranking?


There is no direct connection, but projects featured on MEXC Alpha often have a higher chance of being included in the Rising Star ranking for additional promotions.

3.7 Is there a limit to the number of tokens listed on MEXC Alpha?

There is no fixed limit. The platform adjusts the number of listed projects flexibly based on quality and market demand.

3.8 What should I do if I encounter issues when purchasing tokens from MEXC Alpha?

If you experience any issues while purchasing tokens from MEXC Alpha, please contact MEXC Customer Service immediately and provide details about your situation. The support team will assist you in verifying and resolving the issue.

MEXC Alpha serves as a unique gateway for users to explore innovative projects that are not only gaining strong community traction but also align with key Web3 trends. Users can access detailed project insights and leverage a seamless one-click purchase experience to acquire promising tokens—potentially discovering the next big breakthrough in blockchain technology.

For further information on MEXC DEX+, please refer to "How to Use MEXC DEX+" and "MEXC DEX+ FAQ" for additional details.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


