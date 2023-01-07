FUTURE

A project launched in 2021 with the purpose of creating a more stable, promising and safer virtual coin than those already on the market. FUTURECOIN is meant to offer investors the possibility to invest in the future, so we want this coin to offer financial data on all the projects behind it, 100% transparency, and investors to be rewarded with a percentage of the profits coming from the launched projects.

NameFUTURE

RankNo.5814

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply119,680,000

Total Supply119,680,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9995668883600395,2023-01-07

Lowest Price0.000007321077276589,2024-04-16

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.