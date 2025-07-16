1. What is ETC? ETC, or Ethereum Classic, emerged from Ethereum's hard fork following the July 2016 DAO hack. Following this hard fork, the new network retained the Ethereum name and continued using1. What is ETC? ETC, or Ethereum Classic, emerged from Ethereum's hard fork following the July 2016 DAO hack. Following this hard fork, the new network retained the Ethereum name and continued using
Learn/Market Insights/Hot Topic Analysis/What is ETC Fifthening?

What is ETC Fifthening?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.7-0.44%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07879-1.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006713-3.18%
Ethereum
ETH$3,541.47+2.71%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0011325+1.96%


1. What is ETC?


ETC, or Ethereum Classic, emerged from Ethereum's hard fork following the July 2016 DAO hack. Following this hard fork, the new network retained the Ethereum name and continued using the token name ETH. The original network was renamed Ethereum Classic, and its token was renamed ETC. In this sense, Ethereum Classic is the precursor to today's Ethereum.

2. What is ETC Fifthening?


In September 2022, the Ethereum network's consensus mechanism transitioned from Proof of Work (POW) to Proof of Stake (POS), while Ethereum Classic (ETC) continued to operate in the POW mode, where block rewards are obtained through mining.

Similar to Bitcoin, the total supply of ETC is fixed at approximately 2.1 billion (actually 210,700,000) tokens. Additionally, ETC implements a corresponding mechanism to reduce mining rewards, decreasing by 20% every 5 million blocks.

According to the latest data, ETC is set to undergo its fourth fifthening in June of this year, with less than 100 days remaining until the reduction.

3. Previous Reductions and Their Impact


First Reduction: December 2017. Block rewards went from the original 5 ETC to 4 ETC. During the reduction period, the price of ETC continued to climb, breaking through $40.


Second Reduction: March 2020. Block rewards went from 4 ETC to 3.2 ETC. Because of the bear market, miners' profits were further eroded. Interestingly, during this reduction period, the price of ETC declined, and for a considerable period afterward, ETC hovered around $7.5.


Third Reduction: April 2022. Block rewards went from 3.2 ETC to 2.56 ETC.

In the DeFi craze of Summer 2021, a massive amount of money flowed into Ethereum. Ethereum Classic, with its intrinsic connection to Ethereum, also reached its peak price at $180. A year later, as the euphoria subsided, ETC's price saw a significant decline. Following the reduction in 2022, the price of ETC began to rebound after experiencing a three-month decline.



Fourth Reduction: Expected in June 2024. Block Rewards are set to decrease from 2.56 ETC to 2.048 ETC.

This reduction will happen shortly after the Bitcoin halving, scheduled for April. As a result, the ETC reduction is likely to occur during a bullish market, creating positive market expectations for the token's price. Based on recent performance, the price of ETC has been following the overall market trend, showing an overall upward trend.


4. ETC's Investment Value


Even though more users have shifted towards Ethereum, whether in terms of its ecosystem development or coin price, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has significantly diverged from Ethereum. However, there is still a portion of users who remain committed to Ethereum Classic. This is because of ETC's characteristics:

4.1 Decentralization


The birth of Ethereum Classic (ETC) stems from the steadfast commitment to decentralization, initially refusing a contentious hard fork that would involve human intervention to roll back transactions in order to recover significant losses from The DAO incident. This resolute belief in decentralization has been a driving force behind the rise and ongoing development of ETC.

4.2 Scarcity


Ethereum Classic (ETC) tokens are designed with a capped total supply and reduction plan similar to Bitcoin. Token production decreases over time, imbuing it with a certain level of scarcity.

4.3 Proof of Work (POW) Mechanism


The POW mechanism, since its inception with Bitcoin, has undergone 15 years of market testing, demonstrating the security of this consensus mechanism. The Ethereum Classic (ETC) development community has explicitly stated that it will not transition to a Proof of Stake (POS) mechanism like Ethereum. This decision is based on concerns that the later stages of POS development could evolve into a "rich get richer, poor get poorer" game, where latecomers would completely lose the opportunity to participate.

5. How to Purchase ETC


You can buy ETC spot on the MEXC platform.

Open the MEXC App, enter ETC in the top search bar, select ETC spot trading, click on "Buy" on the candlestick chart page, choose the order method, order quantity, and other information, then click "Buy ETC" to complete the purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus