What is BSV Halving?

Jul 16, 2025
1. What is BSV?


BSV, short for Bitcoin SV, where SV stands for Satoshi Vision, represents the vision of Satoshi Nakamoto. BSV is a product born from the Bitcoin network after two hard forks.

In 2017, due to differing opinions within the Bitcoin community regarding the expansion of the Bitcoin network's capabilities, community members supporting the block size increase solution created the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network through a hard fork upgrade, increasing the block size from the original 1 MB to 32 MB. Meanwhile, community members supporting off-chain scaling solutions continued to operate the Bitcoin network.

In 2018, the BCH community aimed to expand the network's functionality further to better develop the ecosystem. However, mining company nChain believed that additional features contradicted Satoshi Nakamoto's vision of building Bitcoin into a peer-to-peer electronic payment system. This divergence in community opinion led to a hard fork in the BCH network, giving rise to the BSV network. The BSV network aims to achieve the vision described by Satoshi Nakamoto in the whitepaper.

2. What is BSV Halving?


The halving mechanism is a set of code running rules designed by Satoshi Nakamoto to reduce the issuance speed of Bitcoin.

The BSV network originated from two hard forks of the Bitcoin network, thus continuing to maintain the PoW (Proof of Work) consensus mechanism. Additionally, there is a halving of mining rewards every four years.

BSV was born in 2018, with the first halving occurring in 2020. This year, a new round of halving is approaching. At the time of writing, there is less than a month left until the BSV halving.

3. BSV Halving Events and Impact


In April 2020, the halving occurred, reducing the network's block rewards to 6.25 BSV. Although the halving event is considered a positive indicator for the market, before the previous halving, the price of BSV dropped from a high of over $450 to a low of $80.


In April 2024, the halving will reduce the network's block rewards to 3.125 BSV. Based on the timing of the halving, this time BSV's halving will still precede BTC's. Currently, the overall market trend is upward, and it is believed that this round of halving will also propel BSV to a new peak.


4. Advantages and Disadvantages of the BSV Network


Initially, the block size of the BSV network was 128 MB, and subsequent upgrades removed the block size limit, allowing miners to adjust the size of blocks they wished to mine. With theoretically unlimited block sizes, the BSV network can process more transactions in a single block, characterized by fast transaction speeds and low costs. More transactions in a single block mean more transaction fees can be earned, offsetting the continuously decreasing mining block rewards

Increasing block size improves efficiency but also increases centralization risks for the network. The scalability solution of enlarging blocks leads to higher hardware requirements for network nodes, resulting in only a few operators running nodes. This is one of the reasons why the BSV network has been attacked multiple times.

Additionally, compared to BTC and BCH, BSV has not had high market popularity, resulting in poor liquidity. Ultimately, this results in lower coin prices, which, coupled with lower profitability, discourages miners from mining.

5. How to Purchase BSV


BSV tokens are now listed on MEXC, and you can purchase them on the platform.

Open the MEXC App, enter "BSV" in the search box on top and select [BSV] under "Spot." On the K-line chart page, tap [Buy]. Select the order type, enter information such as quantity, then tap [Buy BSV] to complete the purchase.

If you are proficient in futures trading, BSV futures trading is also available on MEXC. You can enter "BSV" in the search box, select [BSV] under "Futures," and proceed with trading.


