BSV

The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.

NameBSV

RankNo.98

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)296.03%

Circulation Supply19,870,890.625

Max Supply0

Total Supply19,870,890.625

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2018-11-09 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued88.3 USDT

All-Time High491.6353891,2021-04-16

Lowest Price23.299089851920975,2023-06-10

Public BlockchainBSV

