Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/Hot Concepts/What is Bitcoin Halving?

What is Bitcoin Halving?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Bitcoin#Industry Buzz
1. What is Bitcoin Halving?


  • Bitcoin halving is the event where the block reward in the Bitcoin blockchain gets halved. This means that every time 210,000 blocks are generated on the Bitcoin blockchain, the block reward is halved. This event occurs approximately every four years. The fourth Bitcoin halving is expected to occur on April 23, 2024, with a block height of 840,000.

  • After each halving, the block rewards for Bitcoin decrease. Starting from the original reward of 50 BTC per block, the current block reward is 6.25 BTC. After the halving event in 2024, the block reward will decrease to 3.125 BTC. The halving mechanism leads to a reduction in the issuance rate of Bitcoin, thereby affecting its price. Historically, Bitcoin halving events have been closely associated with bull market cycles in the entire cryptocurrency market.

2. Bitcoin Halving's Price Impact


  • The first Bitcoin halving event occurred on November 28, 2012, marking a significant milestone in Bitcoin's history. This halving cycle extended until July 2016. Prior to this halving, the selling price of Bitcoin was $12 per Bitcoin. With the arrival of the halving, Bitcoin's block rewards decreased from 50 BTC per block to 25 BTC. This halving sparked a wave of excitement in the market, driving the price of Bitcoin to $225. Subsequently, it soared to $1242, marking an overall 100x increase.

  • The second Bitcoin halving event took place on July 10, 2016, marking the completion of 420,000 blocks on the Bitcoin blockchain. During this event, the block reward for Bitcoin decreased from 25 BTC per block to 12.5 BTC. Remarkably, within the subsequent year, Bitcoin's price surged from $647 to $2973, experiencing an impressive 358% increase.

  • The third Bitcoin halving took place on May 11, 2020, after the completion of the third set of 210,000 blocks on the Bitcoin blockchain. Following this halving, Bitcoin miners' rewards were halved once again, reducing the reward per block to 6.25 BTC. Within a year of the halving event, Bitcoin's price skyrocketed from $9,851 to $65,145, marking an impressive surge of approximately 561%. Subsequently, Bitcoin's price continued its upward trajectory, reaching a peak of around $69,000.

For the upcoming fourth halving, investors and industry observers are closely monitoring this event to explore its potential impacts and opportunities. As of March 28, 2024, the price of BTC has surpassed $73,000. Bitcoin halving is not only a significant event within the Bitcoin network, affecting its price and market performance, but it also influences the development direction of the entire cryptocurrency industry.

To learn how to purchase Bitcoin, you can refer to the article "Buy Bitcoin in Under One Minute," or check the real-time BTC price on the official MEXC website.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

