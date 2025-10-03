Setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss for Futures Trading





In the cryptocurrency markets, price movements can be extremely volatile, and profits or losses can occur in an instant. For Futures traders, take-profit and stop-loss orders are not only essential tools for risk management but also key to improving trading success rates and reducing emotional decision-making.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT









Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) are common risk management tools used by traders.





Take-Profit (TP): When the price reaches a preset target, the system automatically closes the position to lock in profits.

Stop-Loss (SL): When the price falls below a preset threshold, the system automatically closes the position to prevent further losses.





On the MEXC platform, take-profit and stop-loss orders fall into two main categories:





Pre-Set TP/SL: Orders configured before opening a position by setting trigger conditions such as Yield (%) or PNL (USDT) . When the Last Price , Fair Price , or Index Price reaches the trigger price, the system executes at the best available market price to secure profits or limit losses.

TP/SL: Orders set while holding a position, using the Market Price TP/SL function. Traders can apply this to the Entire Position or Partial Position (Web). By setting trigger conditions such as ROE, PNL, or Trigger Price, the system will automatically execute once the trigger price is reached.





Additionally, MEXC provides TP Reverse and SL Reverse features, allowing traders to flexibly switch between long and short strategies in two-way markets.









Setting take-profit and stop-loss in advance for a new position is a disciplined trading approach, meaning you already have a clear exit strategy before entering the market. When opening a position, you can select the Set TP/SL option, then choose Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price as the trigger price. Once the order is filled, whether partially or fully, at limit or market, the system will immediately place a TP/SL order based on your preset trigger price.





Users can choose from three setting modes: USDT (Trigger Price), ROE, or PNL. For example, if you set TP/SL by ROE, the trigger price and estimated PNL will be calculated accordingly.





Note: The system supports setting TP/SL orders by ROE or PNL, but these figures are for reference only. Actual outcomes may vary due to trading fees, changes in the average entry price, and the final filled price. Adding to a position will alter the average entry price, but the TP/SL trigger price remains fixed once set and will not change.









When holding a position, MEXC provides two types of TP/SL options: Entire Position and Partial Position (Web).









For the entire position (whether increased or reduced), you can set closing orders in advance by selecting trigger conditions such as ROE, PNL, or Trigger Price. When the Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price reaches the preset trigger level, the system will execute at the best available market price based on the predefined price and quantity.





Once the position is closed, the corresponding TP/SL order will be automatically canceled by the system.









IfTake-Profit Reverse is selected when setting TP for a position, the system will open a market order in the opposite direction with the same quantity after the entire position is closed upon the TP trigger. Due to market volatility, the reverse order may not be fully filled. In such cases, MEXC will notify you via email, SMS, and in-app messages.









If Stop-Loss Reverse is selected when setting SL for a position, the system will open a market order in the opposite direction with the same quantity after the entire position is closed upon the SL trigger. Due to market volatility, the reverse order may not be fully executed. In such cases, MEXC will also notify you via email, SMS, and in-app messages.









For a Partial Position, traders can pre-set closing orders with trigger conditions such as ROE, PNL, or Trigger Price. When the Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price reaches the preset trigger level, the system will execute at the best available market price according to the defined trigger price and quantity.





Once the position is closed, the corresponding TP/SL order will be automatically canceled by the system.





Note: TP/SL orders may fail due to sharp market volatility or insufficient closable position size. If successfully triggered, the system will place a market close order. However, due to price fluctuations, the market order may not be fully filled, and the final filled price may differ from the preset trigger price.





Traders can go to Current Positions → TP/SL, click Add, and set TP/SL for an existing position by selecting the desired trigger condition (ROE, PNL, or Trigger Price) and quantity.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT









The primary benefit of take-profit and stop-loss is that they help traders secure profits, limit losses, and reduce the risk of liquidation. By setting exit points in advance, traders do not need to monitor the market constantly and can avoid emotional decisions driven by greed or fear. This makes the trading process more rational and disciplined. Over the long term, proper use of TP/SL improves capital efficiency and supports the development of a robust trading system.

















Step 1: Go to the MEXC official website, enter the Futures trading page, and set TP/SL inside the trading interface.









Step 2: Set the TP Trigger Price (Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price) and choose the trigger condition (ROE or PNL).

















Step 1: In Open Positions, click Add → Entire Position.









Step 2: In Take-profit Settings, select ROE, PNL, or Trigger Price,along with Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price.









At this stage, you can enable Take-Profit Reverse and Stop-Loss Reverse.













Step 1: In Open Positions, click Add → Partial Position.









Step 2: In Take-profit Settings, select ROE, PNL, or Trigger Price and set the Quantity, along with Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price.









*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT













Step 1: From the MEXC App homepage, go to Futures. On the right side of the trading interface, open Advanced to set TP/SL.









Step 2: Set the TP Trigger Price (Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price) and choose the trigger condition %, PNL, or USDT.

















Step 1: In Positions, tap Add → Position TP/SL.









Step 2: In TP/SL Settings, select %, PNL, or USDT, along with Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price.









At this stage, you can enable Take-Profit Reverse and Stop-Loss Reverse.













Step 1: In Positions, tap Add → TP/SL in Batches.









Step 2: In TP/SL Settings, select %, PNL, or USDT and set the Amount, along with Last Price, Fair Price, or Index Price.













Set stop-loss levels prudently: It is recommended that the loss on a single trade not exceed 2%-5% of total account equity.

Different approaches for long and short positions: In an uptrend, consider taking profit in stages, while in range-bound markets, tighter stop-loss levels may be more effective.

Reverse strategy: In trending markets, Reverse Stop-Loss can be used to quickly switch direction, but be mindful of slippage risks during sharp volatility.

Use technical indicators: TP/SL settings should be based on support/resistance levels, moving averages, or candlestick patterns, rather than intuition alone.









Take-profit and stop-loss are essential risk management tools in futures trading. They help traders lock in profits, reduce drawdowns, control risk in unfavorable markets, prevent liquidation, and reinforce trading discipline by reducing emotional decisions. However, they are not foolproof. In extreme market conditions, slippage or trigger failures may occur. To improve trading success more comprehensively, traders should combine TP/SL with technical analysis, position management, and capital management strategies.





*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT





Why Choose MEXC Futures? Gain deeper insight into the advantages and unique features of MEXC Futures to help you stay ahead in the market.

MEXC Futures Trading Tutorial (App) Understand the full process of trading Futures on the app and get started with ease.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



