MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

MEXC charges 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees for spot trading, making it highly cost-effective for liquidity providers.

MX token holders with 500+ tokens for 24 hours receive a 50% trading fee discount, reducing taker fees to just 0.025%.

Unfilled orders and cancellations incur no fees, providing traders flexibility to adjust positions without penalty.

Strategic use of limit orders can eliminate trading costs entirely through the zero maker fee structure.

MEXC periodically offers zero-fee promotions on major trading pairs like BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE.

MX Deduction feature provides an alternative 20% discount, but cannot be combined with the MX holding discount.





MEXC spot trading fees follow a maker-taker structure designed to reward liquidity providers while maintaining competitive rates for all traders. Nowadays, MEXC continues to offer some of the most competitive fee structures in the cryptocurrency exchange market, with zero maker fees and minimal taker fees that make trading cost-effective for both beginners and professional traders.









The rules of spot trading fee collection are that in which the currency market is traded, such a currency is deducted as the fee. And the trading fee is calculated by multiplying the transaction volume by the corresponding fee rate. The spot trading fee rates on the MEXC platform are 0% for makers and 0.05% for takers.

Understanding MEXC's fee structure becomes crucial when considering that the platform processes millions of dollars in daily trading volume across more than 3,000 listed tokens. The zero maker fee policy positions MEXC competitively in the global exchange landscape, particularly benefiting high-frequency traders and institutional clients who provide market liquidity.

MEXC maintains these competitive rates consistently across all standard spot trading pairs, though certain promotional trading pairs may offer even more favorable conditions. The platform's fee structure is transparent and clearly displayed on the official fee page, ensuring traders can calculate their costs accurately before executing trades.













A maker is an order that does not have a corresponding order in the market to match, and needs to wait for the order before being filled.

A taker is an order that matches the pending order in the market and can be executed immediately.

No trading fee will be charged for unfilled orders and cancellations.

The maker-taker model incentivizes traders to provide liquidity to the order book by offering better rates for limit orders that don't execute immediately. When you place a limit order that sits in the order book waiting for a match, you're adding liquidity to the market and earn the maker fee rate. Conversely, when you place an order that immediately matches an existing order in the book, you're taking liquidity and pay the taker fee rate.

This distinction becomes particularly important for active traders who can optimize their trading strategies around fee structures. By predominantly using limit orders that become maker orders, traders can significantly reduce their overall trading costs to zero on MEXC, making it one of the most cost-effective platforms for frequent trading activities.

The platform's order matching engine processes these transactions in real-time, automatically determining whether each order qualifies for maker or taker rates based on the market conditions at the time of execution. Orders that remain unfilled or are cancelled before execution incur no fees whatsoever, providing flexibility for traders to adjust their positions without penalty.









The original examples demonstrate the practical application of MEXC's fee structure:

For the MX/USDT trading pair, assuming the user is a Maker and buys 1 MX at the price of 5 USDT: The user's trading fee is 0% * 5 = 0 USDT, which means the user used 5 USDT to buy 1 MX.

For the MX/USDT trading pair, assuming the user is a Taker and sells 1 MX to gain 5 USDT: The user's trading fee is 0.05% * 5 = 0.0025 USDT, which means the user sold 1 MX and finally got 4.9975 USDT.





Additional Trading Examples:

For major cryptocurrency pairs, the fee calculation follows the same principle. Consider a Bitcoin transaction: if a trader places a maker order to buy 0.1 BTC at $50,000 per BTC (total value $5,000 USDT), the trading fee would be 0% × $5,000 = $0 USDT. The trader receives the full 0.1 BTC for exactly $5,000 USDT.





In contrast, if the same trader executes a taker order for the same amount, selling 0.1 BTC at $50,000 (receiving $5,000 USDT), the trading fee would be 0.05% × $5,000 = $2.50 USDT. The trader would receive $4,997.50 USDT after the fee deduction.

For Ethereum trading pairs, similar calculations apply. A maker order to sell 2 ETH at $3,000 per ETH (total value $6,000 USDT) would incur zero fees, while a taker order for the same transaction would cost $3.00 USDT in fees (0.05% × $6,000).





These examples illustrate how the fee structure can significantly impact trading costs, especially for larger transactions. A $100,000 USDT taker order would incur $50 USDT in fees, while the equivalent maker order would cost nothing, demonstrating the substantial savings available through strategic order placement.

















MEXC offers substantial fee reductions through its native MX token, providing multiple pathways for traders to minimize their trading costs. The platform implements a comprehensive discount system that rewards both MX holders and active users of the MX deduction feature.

Traders holding 500 or more MX tokens in their spot account for 24 consecutive hours qualify for a 50% discount on both spot and futures trading fees. This means taker fees drop from 0.05% to 0.025% for spot trading, while maker fees remain at zero. The discount applies automatically based on daily platform snapshots taken at random intervals, with the lowest recorded balance determining eligibility.

Alternatively, users can enable the MX Deduction feature, which uses MX tokens to offset trading fees and provides a 20% discount. When MX Deduction is active, the system prioritizes using MX tokens to pay fees, offering immediate savings on each transaction. However, these two discount methods cannot be combined; the platform automatically applies whichever discount offers greater savings.

The MX holding discount system operates independently for main accounts and sub-accounts, meaning each account must maintain its own qualifying balance. Three random snapshots are taken daily, and the lowest recorded amount across these snapshots determines whether the daily requirement is met. This system ensures consistent holding rather than brief deposits to qualify for discounts.

For active traders, these discounts can result in substantial savings over time. A trader executing $100,000 in monthly taker volume would normally pay $50 in fees, but with the 50% MX holder discount, this reduces to just $25, creating annual savings of $300 on a consistent trading volume.









MEXC periodically offers promotional rates for specific trading pairs, including zero-fee trading for popular cryptocurrencies. These promotions have included major pairs such as XRP/USDT, XRP/USDC, and other high-volume trading pairs, providing even greater cost savings for traders focusing on these assets.

The platform has historically launched limited-time campaigns offering zero fees for both makers and takers on select major cryptocurrency pairs including BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE. These promotional periods demonstrate MEXC's commitment to providing competitive trading conditions while introducing new users to the platform's features.

Zero-fee promotions typically apply to all users without requiring special qualifications, making them accessible to both new and experienced traders. During these periods, traders can execute unlimited transactions on promoted pairs without any fee obligations, though standard rates may apply to other trading pairs not included in the promotion.

















MEXC's zero maker fee policy distinguishes it significantly from most other cryptocurrency exchanges in the market. While many platforms charge fees for both makers and takers, MEXC's approach of completely eliminating maker fees creates substantial advantages for liquidity providers and strategic traders.

The 0.05% taker fee represents competitive positioning within the industry standard range, while the zero maker fee places MEXC among the most cost-effective options for traders who primarily use limit orders. This structure particularly benefits algorithmic traders, market makers, and high-frequency trading strategies that rely on providing liquidity to generate profits.

When combined with MX token discounts, MEXC's effective fee rates can drop significantly below industry averages. The 50% discount for MX holders reduces taker fees to just 0.025%, while maintaining zero maker fees. This creates one of the most competitive fee structures available in the cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem.

The platform's transparent fee schedule eliminates hidden costs or complex tier systems that might confuse traders. All fees are clearly displayed and calculated automatically, ensuring traders can predict their costs accurately before executing any trades.









Fee rates may vary by country or region based on local regulations and market conditions. MEXC maintains updated fee information on its official website, ensuring traders always have access to accurate and current pricing information specific to their location.

The platform recommends that all users refer to the official fee page at https://www.mexc.com/fee for the most accurate and up-to-date information, as promotional rates and regional adjustments may affect the standard fee structure. This ensures compliance with local regulations while maintaining competitive trading conditions.

MEXC's commitment to transparency includes regular updates to fee schedules and advance notice of any changes to the standard rate structure. The platform maintains detailed records of fee calculations and provides comprehensive support for traders who need clarification on specific charges or discount applications.



