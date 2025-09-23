MEXC Futures Flash Trading Guide

In the fast-moving cryptocurrency futures market, timing is critical. When a perfect entry point appears, even small delays such as switching pages, entering prices, or confirming orders can result in missed opportunities. To address this challenge, MEXC has introduced the Flash Trading feature, designed for traders who value speed and efficiency. The feature integrates order placement directly into the candlestick chart, enabling faster responses to market movements and reducing execution delays.





Flash Trading is a feature on the MEXC platform that allows traders to open positions directly on the candlestick chart using market orders. It streamlines the traditional order placement process:





Fast execution: No need to switch back and forth between order panels. Simply enter the quantity on the chart and place the order.

Instant market order fills: Helps avoid missing opportunities due to rapid price fluctuations.

Efficient and straightforward: Designed for scalpers, swing traders, and high-frequency traders.





Note: Flash Trading only supports opening positions with market orders. If you wish to adjust leverage, switch margin modes, or set more complex orders (such as limit orders or stop-loss/take-profit), you need to configure these in advance in the order panel on the right side of the page.









Maximum efficiency: From market judgment to order placement in just one second, all directly on the candlestick chart.

Ideal for high-frequency and short-term traders: Purpose-built to capture market opportunities in real time.

Low-cost advantage: With MEXC's recent With MEXC's recent 0-Fee event , trading costs are significantly reduced, making Flash Trading even more competitive.









The core advantage of Flash Trading is speed, making it particularly useful in the following situations:





Breakout markets: Enter instantly when the price breaks through key support or resistance levels, reducing the chance of missing opportunities.

Short-term and high-frequency strategies: Lower-timeframe trading requires fast execution. Flash Trading minimizes order delays.

High-volatility events: When news triggers rapid market swings, Flash Trading enables traders to react within seconds.

Quick hedging or scaling: Whether taking profits, cutting losses, or opening a hedge in the opposite direction, Flash Trading ensures immediate order execution.





Flash Trading is not intended for every trader. It is a targeted tool for short-term, breakout, news-driven, and high-frequency trading strategies.









Currently, Flash Trading is only supported on the MEXC website. Below is an example using USDT-M Futures.









Futures → USDT-M Futures to enter the Futures trading page. On the trading page, click the Settings button in the top right corner Open the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Clickto enter the Futures trading page. On the trading page, click thebutton in the top right corner









On the Preferences page, toggle the switch next to Flash Trading to enable the feature.













Flash Trading provides four different unit options. Click the ▼ icon to the right of the Quantity (USDT) or Quantity (Cont) configuration to open the Futures Unit Settings window. Select the unit you wish to use and click Confirm to apply the change.









When you select BTC as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in BTC, with a corresponding reminder showing the equivalent amount in USDT. For example, as shown below, when you enter 0.1 BTC, a pop-up will display the corresponding value in USDT.









When you select Cont as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in Cont, with a corresponding reminder showing the equivalent amount in BTC. For example, as shown below, when you enter 10 Cont, a pop-up will display the corresponding value in BTC.





Note that the conversion between Quantity (Cont) and BTC is 1 Cont = 0.0001 BTC.













When you select USDT (Order Value) as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in USDT, with a corresponding reminder showing the equivalent amount in BTC. For example, as shown below, when you enter 100 USDT, a pop-up will display the corresponding value in BTC.









Note: When selecting USDT (Order Value) as the futures unit, you can adjust the leverage to modify the required margin for the position.













When you select Order by Cost (USDT) as the futures unit, the quantity you enter will be displayed in USDT. For example, as shown below, we entered an order amount of 100 USDT.





Note: Unlike USDT (Order Value), when you select Order by Cost (USDT) as the futures unit, the cost is not affected by leverage.













On the Futures trading page, once you have enabled Flash Trading, you will see the Flash Trading order panel displayed directly on the candlestick chart. Enter the desired quantity in the Enter Quantity field, then click Market Buy or Market Sell to open a Futures position instantly at the current market price.













During periods of extreme volatility, market orders may be subject to slippage risk.

It is recommended to set leverage and margin mode in advance to avoid errors caused by last-minute adjustments.

Flash Trading is more suitable for high-frequency and short-term strategies, while traditional order placement is generally more appropriate for longer-term positions.









MEXC's Flash Trading feature for futures is a high-efficiency tool tailored for professional traders and high-frequency participants. By embedding the order entry directly into the candlestick chart, it significantly shortens the gap between decision and execution, enabling you to stay ahead in a highly competitive market. Once mastered, Flash Trading can serve as a powerful weapon in your futures trading arsenal.





