Inviting Friends to Sign Up on MEXC





In addition to using the MEXC platform for Spot and Futures trading, users can also earn commissions by inviting friends. When users invite friends to use MEXC, they can earn a certain percentage of commission from their referrals' Spot and Futures trades. The highest commission ratio can reach up to 60%.













Visit the MEXC official website and log in to MEXC. Click on the user icon at the top right corner and select [Referral].





On the Referral page, click [Invite Friends]. Copy the referral code and share it with friends. When new users sign up, they can fill in the referral code during sign-up to complete the invitation process.





Alternatively, copy the referral link directly and share it with friends. When new users use the referral link to open the sign-up page in their browser, the referral code will be automatically filled in.













1) On the MEXC mobile app, tap the user icon in the top left corner.

2) Select [Referral] to enter the Referral page.

3) Tap on [Invite Friends].

4) Choose to copy the referral code or referral link and use it to invite new users. Alternatively, select a template on the sharing screen and share the referral poster with friends directly.













When users invite friends to sign up on the MEXC platform, they will receive a certain percentage of the trading fee as commissions each time their friends complete a trade.









The Spot and Futures commission rate for standard users is 40%, with a maximum of 60% in certain regions. If users want to earn a higher commission, they can apply to become an MEXC affiliate.





Upon making a valid referral, both the referrer and the invitee will receive Futures bonus rewards.









The actual commission received by the referrer will be distributed in the actual crypto used by the friend for trading fee settlement. For example, if the friend uses MX to offset trading fees, the actual commission received by the referrer will be distributed in MX.









Spot trading commissions are distributed the next day after 00:00 (UTC+8). Futures trading commissions are distributed the next day after 09:00 (UTC+8). The actual distribution time may be subject to delays, so please refer to the actual distribution time on the next day. The commission rewards will be credited to the MEXC Spot account. Please view the commission records on the MEXC referral page.





Note:

1) The referrer's commission eligibility is valid for 1,080 days from the friend's sign-up date.

2) To ensure data accuracy and security, we only provide commission data from the past 18 months.









The detailed [Referral History] and [Commission] records can be viewed on the referral page. Users can use the time filter to find the records they want to view and export the records as well.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.