Introduction to MEXC Spot Trading Zones

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
You can quickly find the tokens you want to spot trade by searching their token names. Spot trading on MEXC is divided into several sections, including the Main Zone, Innovation Zone, Assessment Zone, MEME, ZK, and Arbitrum. Apart from the first three, the other sections are named after current events and token types.

So what are the differences between the Main Zone, Innovation Zone, and Assessment Zone?

1. Main Zone


The Main Zone contains well-established tokens. These are mostly mainstream cryptocurrencies with more mature projects, higher market capitalization, and trading volumes. Some of the most common tokens found in the Main Zone include BTC, ETH, and MX.



2. Innovation Zone


The Innovation Zone primarily features emerging projects. Compared to the Main Zone market, tokens in the Innovation Zone often exhibit greater price volatility and higher risk. It's better to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before trading in the Innovation Zone. The image below displays Innovation Zone tokens.


3. Assessment Zone


Projects in the Assessment Zone are typically non-initial listings, including early-stage projects that meet a certain user base threshold and have been recommended for listing by the community. Certain early-stage projects in the Assessment Zone may still require time and market testing. Prices of tokens in this zone can be quite volatile, so users are advised to exercise caution and be aware of potential delisting risks when buying at a high price. The image below displays tokens listed in the Assessment Zone.


Do note that tokens in the Assessment Zone are regularly evaluated. After entering the Assessment Zone, tokens undergo a 60-day evaluation period. If they pass the evaluation, they will be moved to the Innovation Zone. Conversely, if they fail to pass the evaluation, the token will be delisted.

Note:


  • If the project performs well overall before the evaluation period ends, MEXC will remove it from the Assessment Zone and move it to the Innovation Zone after the evaluation is completed.
  • If the project does not show effective improvement before the end of the evaluation period, MEXC will add an "ST" warning tag to the relevant trading pairs and initiate the delisting process. For more details, please refer to: ST Warning Rules.
  • If a project triggers the ST Warning Rules during the evaluation period, the evaluation will be terminated prematurely. MEXC will then add an "ST" warning label to the relevant trading pairs and initiate the delisting process.
  • The assessment period for projects that are moved to the Assessment Zone is 30 days, while the assessment period for projects that are originally listed in the Assessment Zone is 60 days.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

