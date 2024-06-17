ZK

ZKSync is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that utilizes EVM-compatible ZK-SNARK roll-up technology.

NameZK

RankNo.190

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.61%

Circulation Supply3,675,000,000

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.175%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3285017436180649,2024-06-17

Lowest Price0.040591748910256985,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainZKSYNCERA

IntroductionZKSync is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that utilizes EVM-compatible ZK-SNARK roll-up technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.